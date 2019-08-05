Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh plays a modern villain to Prabhas’ stylish hero in first look

regional-movies

The first look of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh from the film, Saaho is out and shows him in a heavily bearded, intense look. Neil plays a pivotal character named Jai in the action thriller.

The actor shared his look on Instagram with the caption, “Introducing you to #JAI from the Biggest Action Bonanza of the year , SAAHO. ‪#Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August!” His fans loved his look and showered it with praise in the comments section.

A fan wrote, “Awesome look! Modern villan.” Another wrote, “Wow amazing look and lovely picture so stylish goggle with jacket look so perfect neil sir.” Saaho is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor as the lead.

Neil had earlier written an emotional note after the wrap of the film shoot. Sharing pictures with his team members, he wrote, “It’s been two years since this beautiful journey started. Feel extremely proud and emotional to have wrapped my portion of my up coming film SAAHO. you all have been teased by the genius of @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor ,my brother @sujeethsign ,R Madhi sir, Sabu Cyril sir, seekar Prasad sir, Bhaskar sir .Here is thanking @uvcreationsofficial for being such an amazing production house. Pramod ji, Vamsi sir , thank you. Shyam, Disha ,Arun, Sejal , Lokesh,kumresh , Pratik , Ashwin. you made each day memorable. @its_bhushankumar ji thank you for your trust in us. See you at the movies guys.”

According to a report in Asian Age, Neil had said about the film, “From the day I heard the script, I knew that it is going to be a phenomenal film. The first part of Baahubali had not even released then. But I had seen Prabhas sir’s work from before and I knew what a brilliant actor he was.”

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is set to hit theatres on August 30 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 14:46 IST