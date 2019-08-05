Inside Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner’s Miami vacation: J-sisters enjoy shopping sprees, beachside bonhomie, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:59 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time with sister-in-law and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as husband Nick Jonas remains occupied with the preparations of his Happiness Begins Tour in Miami. The two J-sisters, as they like to call themselves, were spotted shopping together in Miami, pictures of which have now surfaced online.

While Priyanka is seen dressed in short floral co-ords, paired with a hat and matching block heels, Sophie is casually dressed in a check shirt and shorts paired with sneakers. Both seem to be looking for some essential cosmetics at a shopping centre. The pictures show them discussing something about a product post which Priyanka bursts into laughter.

The Jonas Brothers will kickstart their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami on August 7 and will go on to perform across the US, Canada, Mexico, England and various parts of Europe. Earlier, pictures of them de-boarding a chartered plane had appeared online and showed the Jonas Brothers and their respective partners. Priyanka and Sophie had also hit the beach along with their pups. While Priyanka was seen in a maroon swimsuit with a white shrug, Sophie was in a green bikini.

Priyanka recently shared the video of her new commercial on Instagram. She wrote with it, “Life’s about constantly reinventing yourself. You have to make every opportunity count, take risks and create your own path. Everyone’s success is their own, it’s what you’ve earned...it’s your Pride.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares a hug with mother-in-law Anju and father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, clicks selfies with fans. See pics

The actor will soon begin the promotions of her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink which is set to hit theatres on October 11. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is said to be a love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Priyanka will be seen playing Aditi Chaudhary, a mental health therapist by profession and mother of actor Zaira Wasim’s character, who suffers from a terminal illness in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 09:59 IST