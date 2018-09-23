First pics of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay’s newborn daughter Nurvi will melt your heart

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s daughter Nurvi, who was born on Thursday, made her first public appearance on Sunday, when she left Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital with her parents.

Neil and Rukmini exited the hospital with their daughter and reached home, where they gave us the first glimpse at the little girl. In case you haven’t noticed, the couple opted for coordinated blue ensembles. The new mom stood out in her lovely and demure top and jeans outfit, while Neil donned a jeans-and-tee combo, finished with a denim jacket. Another unifying element between them was their choice of matching brown statement shades.

See Nurvi’s first moments in the public eye with her smiling parents Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay:

On Saturday, Neil Nitin Mukesh revealed the name of his daughter in a post that read, “Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God.”

Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. In April, Neil had announced Rukmini’s pregnancy on Instagram and Twitter in a post captioned, “Now we will be THREE”.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage. The Johnny Gaddaar actor is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh. He is known for films such as New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf. In Kollywood, he has worked in films like Kaththi and will be seen in Baahubali actor’s Prabhas’ Saaho next.

