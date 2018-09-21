Neil Nitin Mukesh, wife Rukmini Sahay welcome baby daughter

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay were on Thursday afternoon blessed with a daughter, said a source close to the family.

Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at around 3:30 pm, the source told IANS.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life.

"We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy," Neil had earlier said in a statement.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month. Neil had earlier told Hindustan Times that he hopes he makes for a good dad. “My brother is 10 years younger than me and my sister’s kids are also fond of me. So, I am pretty good with kids and I hope I make for a good father as well,” he said.

Neil told HT that the couple are preparing a cot which has been in their family for almost the last 50 years.

“We have a cot which has been passed down for generations; it has been with us for 50 years. From my aunts to my father and me, it has gone through every child in the family. We keep changing its linen and toys, and keep renovating it. We will pick up stuff for the cot and some basic clothes for the baby,” he said.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films such as Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 08:29 IST