Jackie Shroff’s talk on planting trees has Twitter laughing out loud, he gets named ‘Marathi Leonardo DiCaprio’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:22 IST

Actor Jackie Shroff, along with actor Kajol and her mother actor Tanuja, took part in tree plantation drive in Mumbai. While pictures and videos from the event are online, a particular video, featuring Jackie, has Twitter laughing along while applauding him too.

Found our very own Marathi Leo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/9iB0OjUPrw — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 4, 2019

In the video, Jackie is seen speaking to waiting press and says everyone should plant tress. “Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke. Wahi hone wala hai; apun ko apne bachche ke bachche ka sochne ka hai. Apun ka dada kabar mein hai. Baaki bhi toh aayenge apne pilley; apna Tiger baba ka bhi chota Tiger aayega; aap logon ka aayega. Sab Tiger ghar mein hai... Toh samjha karo bhidu, unke liye apne ko chhodne ka jhaand paan, khana sahi, paani sahi, hawa sahi.. baaki logon ke dimaag mein zeher waise hi kam ho jayega... That’s what I am saying. Mere ko bolne ko nahin aata...” In essence, he says that planting trees is everybody’s responsibility and that we need to secure the future of generations that come after us, in his case he needs to think of his son Tiger Shroff and his son after that.

Also read: Jackie Shroff on Salman Khan: ‘I used to carry his photos in my pocket, ask producers to cast him’

Spoken in his typical Mumbaiya Hindi, Jackie’s video has received a big thumbs up from viewers for his honesty and straight talking. He even added his signature phrase ‘bidhu’ much to delight of his fans. People took great delight at his sense of humour -- one users was besides himself with laughter and wrote: “Tiger ka chota tiger aayega ...he’s bindass” with laugh accompanying emoji.

Another one said: “He’s so typically Mumbaiyaa. Bindaas, Unpretentious and packs in a lot of punch. That’s why I even love him more.” Another one said, “I like him for his honesty... no Nonsense Man” while another one added, “sahi bola bhidu... Ek number”.

Jackie, who was seen playing Salman Khan’s father in the recent release Bharat, will be seen next in Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 15:13 IST