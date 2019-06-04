Jackie Shroff on Salman Khan: ‘I used to carry his photos in my pocket, ask producers to cast him’

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who plays Salman Khan’s father in the upcoming film Bharat, says the superstar is like a son to him, adding that he plays a special appearance in the Ali Abbas Zafar film. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Jackie remembered how he would ask producers to cast Salman back in the day.

“I used to click Salman’s pictures during Falak (1988) and I used to carry his pictures in my pocket asking producers to cast him. (I asked) KC Bokadia,Subhash ji...to cast Salman in their films. I did that for him also. Mujhe lagta tha ye baccha star banega...abhi mauka mila hai bacche ko ki mera beta banane ka (I felt this kid would become a star one day, now I got a chance to make that child my son in a film). He was a baccha for me, for me he is still a baccha (He was a kid to me and remains the same even today),” Jackie goes on and on about his love for Salman.

Remembering the good old days when Salman was yet to gain his stardom, Jackie says, “He was my big fan and he liked my jeans, my boots. He thinks I am god.”

Talking about his role in Bharat, he said, “For him to play my son in Bharat, it is important he looks up to me. If he can’t look up to me, he can’t play my son or he has to be a very good actor. I am happy to play his father. I have a cameo like they always take me, Dhoom, for instance, with its dialogue ‘Haath nahi chodhna saath nahi chodhna’. Similarly, my role in Bharat is like the film’s spine. It’s like a spine that stays throughout the film,” he further says.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani and is slated to hit theatres on Wednesday, June 5.

Talking about his iconic film Parinda and whether a film like this is possible today, Jackie said his role in the web series Criminal Justice was on similar lines. “Abhi criminal justice me I had similar, strong role ...kadak role. Parinda ke flavours hain.”

Asked how the industry has changed in past 37 years that he has worked in Bollywood, Jackie says, “Wahi makeup, wahi puff lag raha hai naak pe (The makeup is the same, what has changed?). Emotions haven’t changed, but theatres have changed. We worked in three shifts in 80s and 90s. It used to be 20-30 films a year, it is a different ball game altogether these days. People work in three films a year. Cinema halls have sprouted everywhere, there’s digital space, web series. Films like Aakrosh and Manthan only had morning shows, it’s not the same now. Platforms change, emotions don’t.”

He also shares his advice for youngsters in the industry: “I see the spark in everybody...I see the dream to make their parents happy,to make themselves happy. Desperation should not be there, there should be desire. Desire is not bad, but desperation is bad.”

