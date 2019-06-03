Ali Abbas Zafar reacts to Salman Khan’s comments on Priyanka Chopra: ‘What he’s doing to her happens to me on set everyday’

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar was grilled by journalist Rajeev Masand in a recent interview about the “bruised ego” of his film’s lead actor, Salman Khan. After actor Priyanka Chopra quit the film last year, Salman has spoken about her, talking about the Quantico actor ‘leaving the biggest film of her career’ to get married to singer Nick Jonas.

Masand asked Ali if his ego was also bruised like Salman’s to which he said that he is actually good friends with Priyanka and that Salman says it all in good humour. “If anyone knows SK (Salman Khan) very closely, you have to understand that this his tongue-in-cheek humour. What he is doing to Priyanka, that happens to me on sets everyday,” he said.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of a dance reality show Super Dancer chapter 3. ( IANS )

Masand then pointed out to him that Salman’s ‘sexist’ comments have generated lot of anger among people. Katrina joined the conversation and said that whatever Salman says has to be taken with a ‘bucket of salt’. “I think we all know that by now. He says it for effect. He does not mean it...It’s all in good fun,” she said. Ali then decided to blame the media for blowing it all out of proportions. However, it is Salman who chooses to talk about Priyanka in interviews unprovoked, mostly when the questions are aimed at Katrina or her character in the film.

Ali was grilled some more in the interview about Salman as the film’s irreplaceable lead. Masand asked if Ali could see anyone else as Bharat, when Ali replied that he could not. He then asked him why his female leads are so easily replaceable. Ali replied that Bollywood is still very much a star-driven industry and it will take another few years to change things up here.

Bharat releases on June 5 and also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and others. It is jointly produced by Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series banners.

