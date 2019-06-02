Katrina Kaif shares video practicing dialogues for Bharat, looks dedicated and committed. Watch it here

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat is just a few days away from hitting the screens and the film’s team is making sure that their fans are on their toes. They have been sharing behind the scenes videos and stills from the upcoming movie to amp up interest.

Adding to the excitement, Katrina shared an adorable video of her reading and practising from what appears to be her script. She is seen dressed in a simple blue kurta and white salwar, with her hair loosely tied. Katrina is a picture of dedication and commitment. Sharing it, she wrote in Hindi: “Hello, uddhte hue balon ke saath, woh doh kabutar dekhe pichche? (With the hair in the wind, did you notice the two pigeons in the background?)”

Earlier Katrina had shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film. In the first picture, the 35-year-old can be seen in the get-up of her character from the film while Salman is seen getting his touch-ups done before the start of a scene.

Katrina had shared some BTS pictures from Bharat sets.

Katrina Kaif as Kumud Raina in Bharat.

Katrina Kaif in a scene from Bharat.

In the second picture, the Bang Bang actor is seen in the attire of a coal mine worker and it seems from the picture that she is gazing at something really close to her heart, while in the last picture she can be seen sporting formals with her hair in loose curls.

The trailer of Bharat which dropped about a month back, features Salman, Katrina, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father.

Salman is teaming up with Zafar for the third time after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film has been produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on June 5.

Apart from Bharat, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva’s Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 09:32 IST