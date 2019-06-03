Inside Baba Siddique’s iftar party: Shah Rukh Khan enjoys kebabs, Salman Khan takes selfies. See pics, videos

Baba Siddique’s annual iftar party attracts some of the biggest Bollywood personalities, and the 2019 edition was no different. Actors such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the former politician’s party on Sunday, which he hosted along with his son, Zeeshan Siddique.

Others who attended the event include Salman’s brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, their father Salim Khan, Salman’s Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif, his sisters Arpita and Alvira, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, his protege Zaheer Iqbal, actors Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, Jaccky Bhagnani, Sunil Grover and several other television actors.

Shah Rukh arrived in a grey kurta, and posed at the red carpet. Salman, wearing a black shirt and his trademark distressed jeans, posed with Baba and Zeeshan, as well as his family. His rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted at the party, although she arrived separately.

Pictures and videos from inside the party show Salman interacting with guests, posing for selfies, and also sharing an animated moment with Baba, who can be seen nudging him repeatedly in one video.

Other pictures show the father-son duo posing with Shah Rukh, with a plate of kebabs on the table in front of them. A videos shows Shah Rukh interacting with the guests, and licking his fingers after a meal.

Salman will continue his own annual Eid tradition by releasing his new film, Bharat, on June 5. Shah Rukh, meanwhile, has yet to announce a follow-up to his critical and commercial flop, Zero.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 08:50 IST