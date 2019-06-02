Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Raveena Tandon and Bollywood celebs attend Baba Siddique’s iftar party. See pics, videos

Just days before Eid (June 5), former Congress MLA Baba Siddique held his annual iftar party on Sunday, attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

Among the first guests to arrive were Salman Khan’s family members including brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and their father, Salim Khan. At the time of going to press, Salman was yet to arrive for the bash. Arbaaz came to the party with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. Salman’s sister Alvira and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri were also spotted at the do. Salman’s sister Arpita came with her husband Aayush Sharma.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actor Sachin Pilgaonkar was also seen.

Urmila Matondkar was also spotted.

Aditya Pancholi posed with his mother Zarina Wahab as they arrived.

Actors Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti, Ahana Kumra, TV actors Rashami Desai, Anup Soni (along with his wife), Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali and Tina Dutta were also spotted.

Baba Siddique holds iftar parties every year in Mumbai and they have become the talk of the town as almost every celebrity attends them.

The party has also made news in the past for making former foes Salman and Shah Rukh Khan become friends again. In 2013, Bollywood fans were in for a surprise when Salman and Shah Rukh decided to patch up a five-year-old cold war and shake hands at one such party.

This is how it happened: SRK came late for the party and sat on a table when suddenly, Salman got up and went to chat with the then Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan. The host took him around the table and Salman kept shaking hands and chatting with people till he reached Shah Rukh. Both the stars turned towards each other and stood. Just then, Baba Siddique intervened and got them to hug each other. The actors have since worked together and promoted each other’s films.

