Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday were to make their Bollywood debut with My Name Is Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana was supposed to make her debut with My Name Is Khan in 2010. Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday was also supposed to enter films with that film.Suhana and Ananya practised walking as background actors in a scene but did not make it to the final cut, Ananya has revealed in an interview.

Talking to ETimes, Ananya was quoted as saying, ”I actually remember the time when I went on a set with Suhana when Shah Rukh sir was shooting for My Name is Khan. Suhana and I went to visit him on set when he was in America. They were shooting some scene, and Karan (Johar) needed some people to walk around in the background. So, he asked (us) to just walk around and we were like 12 or something and we got so excited. I wore this pink jacket and I was so excited. They took some 7-8 takes and in every take both of us did this like walking and overacting. When we watched the film and we were waiting for our scene to come which is when we realised that it was cut from the movie. We were so upset but that’s one memory I have from my sets.”

As far as Suhana’s acting career is concerned, Shah Rukh has been adamant that both his kids, Aryan and Suhana, complete their education before taking the plunge into Bollywood. Suhana is said to be interested in acting, Aryan is studying filmmaking in the US. Shah Rukh had earlier said that his daughter wants to become an actor, but “she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting” after finishing school. “Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body achcha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I’d never have been an actor,” he said.

Ananya recently made her debut with Karan Johar’s production, Student of the Year 2 where she co-starred with Tiger Shroff and fellow debutant Tara Sutaria. She has already begun work on Pati Patni Aur Woh where she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. It is a remake of 1978 film starring Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 16:27 IST