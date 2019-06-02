Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas indulge in PDA, she asks ‘Where to next baby?’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas’ PDA can get anyone jealous. The Quantico actor has shared a new picture with Nick which only illustrates the point. The picture shows Priyanka and Nick close together.

Putting it up on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: “Where to next baby? #travelbug or #lovebug.” Priyanka often shares such pictures on social media and is unapologetic about displaying her affections in public.

On Friday, Priyanka left a message on Twitter denying reports that she had met her friend and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her young son Archie in England. It had been extensively reported that not only did Priyanka and Nick meet Meghan and Archie, they also lavished him with gifts including a silver bubble blower worth $250 from the top jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. Although Priyanka acknowledged that the gifts would’ve been a “great idea,” the actor shut down the rumours, noting that she was only in London for work.

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

Priyanka remains as busy as it gets, be it for her films or her charity work. In May, she was in Ethiopia as a Unicef ambassador. However, her Ethiopia visit drew the attention of trolls as well, one of whom asked her what she had done for Indian children. A follower had asked, “I really adore your work Mam. But what about our motherland?” To this, the actor replied, “I believe a child is a child and we all are global citizens and we need to care about the future of children all over the world. I have worked with UNICEF in India for many years and will continue to do so.”

Prior to that, she made a spectacular debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Her camp look at the Met Gala 2019 too came up for much praise. Priyanka will begin work on her Hollywood film with Mindy Kaling, which is reportedly based on the big, fat Indian wedding. She has completed shooting for Shonali Bose’s Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink, where she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

