On Priyanka Chopra’s pics from Ethiopia, fans ask what she is doing for Indian kids. Here’s her reply

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Ethiopia as the UNICEF brand ambassador and is doing her bit to highlight the issues of refugee kids living in the country. She took up a few questions from her fans regarding her trip when was asked about what is she doing for people of India.

A follower asked the actor, “I really adore your work Mam. But what about our motherland?” To this the actor replied, “I believe a child is a child and we all are global citizens and we need to care about the future of children all over the world. I have worked with UNICEF in India for many years and will continue to do so.”

One user also asked her, “What role will you actually play in the trip with the kids?” The actor replied, “Ethiopia is at the moment going through a silent emergency and I am going to these refugee camps to meet these kids, listen to their stories and be a voice for them, use my voice to amplify theirs to get the world to care.”

Priyanka recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. After walking solo for her first red carpet appearance, she was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas during her second appearance. Calling himself a proud husband, Nick shared a picture from Priyanka’s visit to Ethiopia with the caption, “@priyankachopra is so inspiring to me and so many people around the world every day. The work she does with @unicef is incredible. #proudhusband.”

Priyanka Chopra makes her Cannes debut (left) and walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas on her second day.

Priyanka has been constantly sharing pictures and videos from the trip on her Instagram. She shared pictures and stories of two women —26-year-old Abda Abdulaziz and 15-year-old Hasina on Wednesday.

First Published: May 23, 2019 15:11 IST