On Priyanka Chopra’s pics from Ethiopia, fans ask what she is doing for Indian kids. Here’s her reply
Updated: May 23, 2019 19:59 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Ethiopia as the UNICEF brand ambassador and is doing her bit to highlight the issues of refugee kids living in the country. She took up a few questions from her fans regarding her trip when was asked about what is she doing for people of India.
A follower asked the actor, “I really adore your work Mam. But what about our motherland?” To this the actor replied, “I believe a child is a child and we all are global citizens and we need to care about the future of children all over the world. I have worked with UNICEF in India for many years and will continue to do so.”
One user also asked her, “What role will you actually play in the trip with the kids?” The actor replied, “Ethiopia is at the moment going through a silent emergency and I am going to these refugee camps to meet these kids, listen to their stories and be a voice for them, use my voice to amplify theirs to get the world to care.”
Priyanka recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. After walking solo for her first red carpet appearance, she was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas during her second appearance. Calling himself a proud husband, Nick shared a picture from Priyanka’s visit to Ethiopia with the caption, “@priyankachopra is so inspiring to me and so many people around the world every day. The work she does with @unicef is incredible. #proudhusband.”
Priyanka has been constantly sharing pictures and videos from the trip on her Instagram. She shared pictures and stories of two women —26-year-old Abda Abdulaziz and 15-year-old Hasina on Wednesday.
This is Hasina (15), she is a 7th grade student who loves to go to school. She used to live with her sister and her husband, and without her knowing, her sisters’ husband was arranging her marriage to one of his friends...she was 12 at the time. One day when the man visited her house to pester her parents to marry her, she escaped to a friends house and the next day went to one of the community-based child’s marriage prevention platforms (alone), which she had heard about at school. She asked herself, if She married now, would she ever go back to school again? Hasina loves learning and wasn’t willing to trade her education or freedom for anything.That gave her the courage to stand up for herself. The community, along with the authorities, stepped in and stopped the marriage. The man was charged. It’s important to understand that it takes an immense amount of courage to go against these cultural "norms" that have existed for centuries. Hasina is a very brave girl. It was so heartening to see the elders in the community learning from the examples these young girls are setting, standing up against child marriage and female genital mutilation/cutting. Education gave these girls that perspective. This community is an example of how change is possible. FEMALE RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS. To make a difference and learn more about @Unicef’s efforts, visit UNICEF. Link in bio.
Abda Abdulaziz, 26, arrived at the Bambasi camp in 2011 seeking refuge from the war in Sudan. Her 5 children were born in this camp and are being raised here, while her husband works as a laborer at a nearby farm - they see each other every two weeks for a few days. She said that if the violence in her country settles, she and her husband may consider going back, but she is not very hopeful that will happen. In the meantime, life in the camp allows her children to have access to an education. I met two of her daughters, Zulfa Ata Ey, 8, and Muzalefa, 10, at the primary school I had visited earlier in the day. Zulfa is at the top of her class and her mom is so proud. While they’re safe and her children are receiving an education, they are still living below the poverty line, and she’s desperate for the most basic supplies...like water, books, and clothes for her children. To donate and learn more about @Unicef’s efforts, visit UNICEF. Link in bio. (PS, the last video...Zulfa playing with my phone.)
