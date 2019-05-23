Nick Jonas calls himself ‘proud husband’ as Priyanka Chopra shares emotional stories from Ethiopia

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who was at Cannes Film Festival last week, is now in Ethiopia and has been sharing emotional stories from the African nation. Priyanka has been sharing pictures for past couple of days and the proudest person is husband Nick Jonas.

Sharing a picture of his wife, he wrote: “@priyankachopra is so inspiring to me and so many people around the world every day. The work she does with @unicef is incredible. #proudhusband.”

Her latest posts talk of the struggle by ordinary Ethiopians for education.On Wednesday, Priyanka shared pictures and stories of two women —26-year-old Abda Abdulaziz and 15-year-old Hasina. Abda arrived at the Bambasi camp in 2011 from war-ravaged Sudan in 2011 and Hasina, who ran away from home as a 12-year-old from her forced marriage.

Sharing Adba’s story, Priyanka wrote: “Abda Abdulaziz, 26, arrived at the Bambasi camp in 2011 seeking refuge from the war in Sudan. Her 5 children were born in this camp and are being raised here, while her husband works as a laborer at a nearby farm - they see each other every two weeks for a few days. She said that if the violence in her country settles, she and her husband may consider going back, but she is not very hopeful that will happen. In the meantime, life in the camp allows her children to have access to an education. I met two of her daughters, Zulfa Ata Ey, 8, and Muzalefa, 10, at the primary school I had visited earlier in the day. Zulfa is at the top of her class and her mom is so proud. While they’re safe and her children are receiving an education, they are still living below the poverty line, and she’s desperate for the most basic supplies...like water, books, and clothes for her children.”

Further on, sharing Hasina’s story, Priyanka wrote: “This is Hasina (15), she is a 7th grade student who loves to go to school. She used to live with her sister and her husband, and without her knowing, her sisters’ husband was arranging her marriage to one of his friends...she was 12 at the time. One day when the man visited her house to pester her parents to marry her, she escaped to a friends house and the next day went to one of the community-based child’s marriage prevention platforms (alone), which she had heard about at school. She asked herself, if She married now, would she ever go back to school again?”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals son Taimur isn’t allowed to eat at birthday parties

“Hasina loves learning and wasn’t willing to trade her education or freedom for anything.That gave her the courage to stand up for herself. The community, along with the authorities, stepped in and stopped the marriage. The man was charged. It’s important to understand that it takes an immense amount of courage to go against these cultural “norms” that have existed for centuries. Hasina is a very brave girl. It was so heartening to see the elders in the community learning from the examples these young girls are setting, standing up against child marriage and female genital mutilation/cutting. Education gave these girls that perspective. This community is an example of how change is possible. FEMALE RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS. To make a difference and learn more about @Unicef’s efforts, visit UNICEF.”

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 18, 2019. ( AFP )

Last week, Priyanka stunned everybody with her glamorous debut at Cannes. Accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka was a favourite of the photographers as she walked the red carpet for the screening of the film Rocketman.

Priyanka, who was last seen in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, has completed shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. She co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Dangal girl Zaira Wasim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 23, 2019 09:16 IST