Kids ask Sara Ali Khan for a selfie at Mumbai airport, her sweet response wins over Twitter. Watch video

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:11 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan, along with her Coolie No 1 team including Varun Dhawan, are back in Mumbai. A new video, from her arrival at Mumbai on Tuesday, has gone viral. It shows her stopping to take selfies with fans at the Mumbai airport.

Wearing a white crop top paired with jeans, Sara was walking out of the airport when some children approached her for photos. The ever-smiling Sara stopped, gathered the kids around her and gamely posed for selfies. At one point, when one of the younger kids failed to come into the frame, she took the phone from the kid and clicked one herself.

The internet appreciated her gesture. She was variously called ‘down to earth’, ‘humble’, ‘cute’ and ‘sweet’. The actor, with the team of Coolie No 1, had been stationed in Thailand’s capital Bangkok for the film’s shoot. In fact, the team had celebrated Sara’s birthday, which falls on August 12, with a cake-cutting ceremony. The pictures were shared by actor Jackky Bhagnani on Instagram. Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Kartik Aaryan, too flew down to the Thai capital to spend time with Sara on her birthday.

Sara, who made her film debut last year with Kedarnath, has become hugely popular star in a short span of time. Before Kedarnath released, her gym pictures were a huge hit with fans. In Kedarnath, her acting and screen presence were appreciated. With her next film, Simmba, Sara displayed her comfort with commercial roles. The film was of course a massive hit.

Sara will now be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next, a reboot of Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Kartik. The film has been shot in various locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Manali and Rajasthan.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 13:08 IST