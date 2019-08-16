Happy birthday Saif Ali Khan: 10 pics that prove no one makes him happier than kids Taimur, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan turns 49 on Friday, August 16. While the actor is currently shooting for his next, Jawani Janeman, in London, we are sure that his actor wife Kareena Kapoor, and the crew of his film will surely make this birthday memorable. Also joining the celebrations will be his son, Taimur.

The youngest of his three kids, Taimur is the apple of his father’s eye (and also the entire country’s). Saif and Kareena love to dote on him and often get clicked cuddling with him either in India or even in London.

Not just Taimur, Saif is proud of his other two kids as well. Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif’s kids from his first wedding with Bollywood actor Amrita Singh. While Sara has already followed her father’s footsteps into Bollywood, even Ibrahim has similar plans.

Saif recently said in an interview that all kids will likely join the film industry. Talking about Ibrahim, he said, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

As for Sara, she will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, which is a sequel to 2009’s Love Aaj Kal. The original starred Saif in the lead role. When asked if Sara is taking the franchise forward after him, he said, “I don’t think of it as Sara taking the franchise forward. That’s an interesting thought, which I hadn’t thought before. I think if anything, it’s Imtiaz’s franchise and his legacy that perhaps he is taking forward, I was just a part of it.”

During their joint appearance on Koffee With Karan last year, Sara said that her father never let things get uncomfortable between her and stepmom, Kareena. “Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable,” she said.

So as a small cheers to Saif and his relationship with his kids, here are 10 pics you shouldn’t miss.

