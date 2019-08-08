Saif Ali Khan on prepping for Sacred Games 2: Shed kilos for the second part ‘to look a bit more like a hero’

tv

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who will soon make his comeback s inspector Sartaj Singh in the second season of the popular Netflix series Sacred Games, has said he had to gain weight for the first part of the series and then lose a few kilos for the second part that premiers August 15.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the parallel lead, Ganesh Gaitonde, and Pankaj Tripathi has a small but important role of Guruji. Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are new cast members in this season.

Speaking with MensXP in an interview, Saif said, “I think physically, for the first part, it was putting on some good muscle and weight. There were even some higher heeled shoes. Not like I look like a tough sardarji normally, but I did look like a tough sardar. So that was an achievement because they are quite tough and heavy. So, the second one kind of leaned out a bit. You know, ostensibly because of the stress of getting your thumb cut off and trying to save the world, but also to look a bit more like a hero.”

“Learning Punjabi, figuring out body language, proper acting, and then figuring out that everybody has a different ‘approach’ to things. So he is troubled and honest. So whatever lines you’re given, you have to say them in a troubled and honest way. So these various things helped create Sartaj,” he added.

For the second season, Anurag has directed the parts featuring Nawazuddin while Neeraj Ghaywan came on board for the scenes with Saif. Motwane and Varun Grover returns as the showrunner and the lead writer, respectively for the show.

