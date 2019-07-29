Saif Ali Khan reveals what Aamir Khan texted him after watching Sacred Games

tv

Saif Ali Khan made a big splash in the web-series domain last year with Netflix’s Sacred Games. From critics to fans, everyone loved him and was surprised by his subtle yet powerful performance as police inspector Sartaj Singh. The actor has now revealed that even Aamir Khan was impressed by the show.

Talking to Quint.com, Saif revealed how Aamir sent him a text after watching the show. “Well, yes! You know Aamir Khan sent me a text and he is someone whose opinion I respect and whose mind I admire when it comes to movies, and he said I want to talk to you so you know I called him back and he said, listen who’s this Trivedi guy, is he dead, what happened and he had all these questions which I couldn’t answer,” he said. Saif added that even Varun Dhawan was mighty impressed. “I remember Varun Dhawan was all praises for the show and rang up. A lot of people rang up, so that was nice. But even more important was the fact that we were representing our country on a global level and the kind of reviewers that write about it don’t normally review the films we do. They were testing and watching us whether we can hold on our own on that platform and I think we did and that is a huge achievement for the technical team and everyone behind the camera as well as all the actors, who’ve done such a phenomenal job,” he said.

The new season of Sacred Games arrives on August 15 and takes the story of Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Sartaj Singh forward. Saif and Nawaz will be joined by Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny and others. The series is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, who takes over from Vikramaditya Motwane.

Talking about the show and how it has impacted his choice in roles, Saif said in another interview that he has become platform agnostic now. “Here (in digital medium) there is a difference in pace, tone and even with acting, like they try to bring it down a bit. You have to trust the camera that the emotion will be captured correctly if you feel it within.

“The approach is different, sometimes a Gaiety (single-screen theatre) crowd, although it is changing, might feel that you are not doing anything but you are. They (films and web) are both different platforms. I am platform agnostic now. It is the cleverest thing I have been part of,” Saif told PTI in an interview.

