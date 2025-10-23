Prabhas’ next epic film Fauzi unveiled on his 46th birthday, promises pre-Independence soldier saga

On Prabhas' 46th birth anniversary, the makers of his latest film Fauzi, treated his fans to the first official look of his much-anticipated period drama. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and backed by the production house Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is aiming for a 2026 release.

Fauzi's first look unveiled

The teaser poster unveiled on 23 October features an intense face shot of Prabhas, flanked by imagery of arms and the British-era flag, hinting at a pre-Independence setting with high stakes.

About Fauzi

Prabhas steps into the role of a brave soldier or revolutionary in this ambitious film. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada are in key supporting roles, while newcomer Imanvi takes the female lead. Music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, and the film’s technicians include acclaimed cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Set against a 1940s British-India backdrop, the film aims to be a high-stakes action-drama blending war, soldierhood and patriotic fervour. Shooting began in Madurai and other locations with large-scale sets and period-specific production design.

While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to arrive in 2026, possibly during the Independence Day window.

Prabhas latest work

Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD last year. He had a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, which also had special appearances from Akshay Kumar, Mohan Lal and Kajal Aggarwal.

He will soon have his big release, Baahubali: The Epic. The film is a re-edited and remastered single-movie version of S. S. Rajamouli’s two-part epic, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). It merges footage from both instalments, featuring upgraded visuals, enhanced sound design, and several never-before-seen sequences. It will hit the screens on 31 October. Next up is Raja Saab, which will release on 9 January next year.