AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 vegetables more people should eat as they fuel gut, liver, and overall health

A healthy diet, which ensures your overall wellbeing, is not just limited to protein, carbs and fat; it also includes vegetables, which are often rich in healthy nutrients, such as fibre and antioxidants. These veggies do more than fill your plate; they fuel your gut, liver, and overall health. (Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, shared a list of 8 vegetables you should eat daily and why you should include them in your daily diet.

Gastroenterologist recommends 8 vegetables you should eat daily

Dr Sethi captioned his post, “I’m a board-certified gastroenterologist — and here are 8 veggies I wish more people ate.” His list included vegetables such as broccoli, bitter gourd, leafy greens, carrots, beetroot, and a few more. He also explained the health benefits each of these vegetables provides. Let's find out:

1. Broccoli

According to the gastroenterologist, broccoli is rich in sulforaphane, which supports liver detoxification and gut microbiome health. He added that broccoli, a cruciferous vegetable, also helps reduce inflammation.

2. Beets

Explaining the benefits adding beetroots in your diet provides, Dr Sethi stated, “Packed with nitrates for better blood flow, plus betaine to support liver health and digestion.”

3. Sweet potatoes

For sweet potatoes, Dr Sethi explained that they are high in fibre and antioxidants, such as beta-carotene. Therefore, they feed good gut bacteria and support healthy bowel movements.

4. Spinach and leafy greens

As for spinach and leafy greens, the gastroenterologist explained that it is loaded with magnesium, folate, and prebiotic fibres that help diversify your gut bacteria.

8 vegetables you should eat daily. (Google Gemini)

5. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are another type of cruciferous vegetable, and according to Dr Sethi, they are a powerhouse in terms of fibre and contain compounds that may reduce the risk of colon cancer. “Roast them for flavour without losing nutrients,” he suggested.

6. Cauliflower

According to the gastroenterologist, cauliflower is a versatile, low-calorie food rich in choline, which is crucial for brain and liver function.

7. Carrots

“High in carotenoids for eye and skin health, and their fibre feeds beneficial gut microbes,” Dr Sethi wrote, explaining the benefits of eating carrots daily.

8. Karela (bitter melon)

The gut doctor suggested eating karela, also known as bitter gourd, as it is a powerhouse for blood sugar control and is packed with unique phytonutrients. “It supports metabolism and gut health,” he added.

Lastly, the gastroenterologist pointed out that these veggies do more than fill your plate; they fuel your gut, liver, and overall health. “Try adding even one of these 8 veggies to your meals this week,” he advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.