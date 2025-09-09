Ophthalmologist lists 5 foods that can boost eye health: Eggs, nuts, leafy greens and more

Nutrition plays a significant role in enhancing eye health and overall vision. Our diet, if mindfully made healthy, can benefit good vision. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shibu Varkey, medical director, Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, Tamil Nadu, said, “Nutrition plays a key role in healthy eyes. Certain foods contain antioxidants, vitamins, and wholesome fats that work to nourish the retina and lens and minimise the oxidative stress in the eyes.” Also read | 10 must-have foods for healthy eyes Eggs can improve eye health.(Unsplash )

Dr Varkey further listed a few foods that can help in boosting vision:

1. Leafy greens (spinach, kale)

These contain lutein and zeaxanthin in abundance, two carotenoids that naturally safeguard against harmful UV light. They reduce oxidative damage and contribute to central vision preservation and long-term retinal wellness.

2. Fatty fish (salmon, sardines)

Rich in omega-3 acids, oily fish maintain the tear film lipid component and facilitate retinal cell function. Daily intake has been associated with reduced incidence of dry eye and slowed age-related macular degeneration.

Fatty fish(Adobe Stock)

3. Citrus fruits and bell peppers

Vitamin C is a mighty antioxidant that is found in abundance in oranges, lemons and peppers. It contributes to the synthesis of other antioxidants such as vitamin E, helps the eye tissue's collagen and delays the onset and progression of cataracts.

4. Eggs

Egg yolks provide exceptionally high quantities of bioavailable lutein and zeaxanthin in addition to vitamin A. It contributes natural fat to aid absorption; this makes eggs a convenient and effortless way to meet daily eye-protective nutrient needs.

5. Nuts, seeds and legumes

Sunflower seeds and almonds have vitamin E and plant omega-3s in abundance. Lentils and chickpeas have zinc, a component that plays a role in transporting vitamin A to and sustaining night vision within the eye's retina.

"Adding these foods on a daily basis not only nourishes the eye but also works toward creating a defence against age-related degeneration. A mix of nutrients such as lutein and zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, C and E and zinc work to reduce oxidative stress, boost blood flow to eye tissues and protect sensitive structures such as the retina and lens," Dr. Shibu Varkey highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.