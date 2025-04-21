What to eat to improve eyesight? Dietician recommends nutrition for better vision

Good nutrition ensures good eyesight. Superfood that are good for eye health should be included in the daily diet. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ms. Yasodha Ponnusamy, Senior Consultant Dietician, SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai said, “Good nutrition is essential for maintaining healthy eyes, and women, in particular, may have specific nutrient needs due to hormonal changes, age, and increased risk of certain eye conditions. Here are some key nutrients and foods that are especially beneficial for eye health.” Also read | From screen time to nutrition: 10 expert-approved eye care habits to maintain healthy vision in 2025 Know the key nutrients and foods that are especially beneficial for eye health.(Photo by Alexandru Zdrobău on Unsplash)

Vitamin A:

Vitamin A is essential for maintaining good vision, especially in low-light conditions. It also helps maintain the health of the cornea (the eye's outer layer).

Sources: Carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and other leafy greens, as well as liver and eggs.

Lutein and zeaxanthin:

These are antioxidants found in the retina and are vital for protecting the eyes from damage caused by light exposure. They help filter harmful blue light and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.

Sources: Dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach, other green vegetables, corn, eggs, and broccoli.

Vitamin C:

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps protect the eyes from oxidative stress and damage. It also supports the health of blood vessels in the eyes and may reduce the risk of cataracts.

Sources: Citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruit), lemons, limes, red peppers, tomatoes strawberries, and broccoli.

Vitamin E:

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps protect the eye cells from oxidative damage. It also supports the function of other antioxidants in the body.

Sources: Nuts such as almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, spinach, vegetable oils, wheat germ, fortified cereals and avocado.

Omega-3 fatty acids:

Omega-3s are crucial for the retina's health and may help prevent dry eyes, a common issue among women, especially during menopause. Omega-3s also have anti-inflammatory properties that can protect the eyes. They also prevent blood vessel and cell damage.

Sources: Cold water fish - high in both DHA and EPA, such as wild salmon, herring, sardines, mackerel, tuna or cod liver oil. Plant derived omega 3 fats are found in chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts and dark green leafy vegetables.

Zinc:

Zinc plays a critical role in maintaining the health of the retina and may help reduce the risk of macular degeneration and night blindness.

Sources: Red meat, seafood, poultry, pork, oysters, eggs, nuts, tofu, baked beans, wheat germ, pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and fortified cereals.

Beta-carotene:

A precursor to vitamin A, beta-carotene helps maintain eye health and can improve vision in low light.

Sources: Cataract can be prevented by making the diet rich in Beta carotene, riboflavin and ascorbic acid. Carrots, sweet potatoes, and squash are Beta carotene sources.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.