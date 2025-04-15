Doctor says you could be losing vision right now and not even know it. Are you ignoring this common cause of blindness?

Vision in humans is the most powerful sense, shaping every stage of life yet, many take it for granted until they struggle to perform daily activities. One major threat to vision is glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness worldwide. The vision crisis hiding in plain sight: What everyone should know to avoid permanent vision loss or blindness.(Image by Pixabay)

Did you know this silent disease damages the optic nerve over time, often without early symptoms, making it difficult to detect? In India alone, over 10 million people are affected and while glaucoma has no cure, early diagnosis and regular eye check-ups can help slow its progression and protect vision.

Why early detection of glaucoma is important

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Adrian Braganza, MS, DNB, FICO (UK), Consultant Cataract, Glaucoma and Refractive Lens Surgery at Narayana Nethralaya in Bengaluru, explained, “Glaucoma primarily develops due to elevated intraocular pressure (IOP), which leads to optic nerve damage and, if untreated, irreversible vision loss. The disease is often asymptomatic in its early stages, making regular comprehensive eye examinations critical for early detection.”

Glaucoma, if untreated, can cause permanent blindness.(Unsplash)

Talking about people at risk, the expert revealed, “Individuals over 40, those with a family history of glaucoma, diabetics and people with high myopia (nearsightedness or shortsightedness) are at a significantly higher risk. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness, emphasizing the need for proactive screening and timely intervention.”

According to Dr Adrian Braganza, advances in ophthalmic imaging and diagnostic technology have greatly improved early glaucoma detection. He elaborated, “Optical coherence tomography (OCT) enables high-resolution cross-sectional imaging of the retina and optic nerve, while tonometry measures intraocular pressure with increasing precision. Visual field testing helps assess peripheral vision loss, a key indicator of disease progression.”

Dr Adrian Braganza assured, “As these diagnostic tools become more widely accessible, novel treatment modalities including neuroprotective therapies, minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS) and sustained-release drug delivery systems are enabling ophthalmologists to intervene at earlier stages and manage the disease more effectively.”

There are different ways to maintain it

Dr Adrian Braganza advised, “After a glaucoma diagnosis, regular eye check-ups are also essential to slow its progress and protect vision. Since glaucoma often develops without symptoms, routine check-ups help track eye health, notice early nerve damage and introduce treatment when needed. Without regular monitoring, the disease can silently worsen, leading to permanent vision loss.”

Treatment of glaucoma is much more successful when it is begun in early stages of the disease, when sight loss is minimal. (Shutterstock)

He opined, “These check-ups also help doctors see if treatments like eye drops, laser therapy, or surgery are working well. New advancements, such as preservative-free eye drops and innovative drug delivery systems, also make treatment easier and reduce side effects. Long-lasting formulations also cut down on the need for frequent dosing, making glaucoma management more effective and convenient.”

Spreading awareness is also important

Encouraging high-quality eye and vision care is a crucial part of a comprehensive population health strategy to reduce vision impairment in any country but alongside medical treatments, raising awareness is also important to promote early detection of glaucoma.

Dr Adrian Braganza said, “Educational programs, screening drives, and partnerships between healthcare institutions and eye specialists ensure that people at risk undergo timely eye check-ups. Improved access to advanced diagnostic services in urban and semi-urban areas has made early detection and treatment more effective. By incorporating the latest research and innovations into routine eye care, doctors can achieve better outcomes and help more patients manage the disease successfully.”

Air pollution may be contributing to glaucoma due to the constriction of blood vessels and also links to an increased risk of heart problems.(Image by Unsplash)

Glaucoma is a lifelong disease but with early diagnosis and proper treatment, its progression can be slowed, helping people preserve their vision. Dr Adrian Braganza concluded, “Advances in eye care, such as high-resolution imaging, minimally invasive surgeries and long-lasting medications, have made it easier to detect and manage the disease. However, medical progress alone is not enough. People need to understand the risks and importance of regular eye check-ups to catch glaucoma early. Healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities must also work together to improve access to eye screenings and quality treatment, especially for those at higher risk.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.