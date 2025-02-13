Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eye health alert: Are popular weight loss and diabetes drugs causing vision problems?

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2025 01:19 PM IST

New danger? Popular weight loss drugs and diabetes medications may trigger permanent eye damage! New study raises serious concerns.

If you are taking semaglutide or tirzepatide for weight loss or diabetes management, you might want to keep an eye on your vision—literally. A new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology has raised concerns about potential eye complications linked to these widely used medications, which include Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Popular Weight Loss and Diabetes Drugs Linked to Sudden Vision Loss: Are You at Risk?(Image by Twitter/ModernRetina)
Popular Weight Loss and Diabetes Drugs Linked to Sudden Vision Loss: Are You at Risk?(Image by Twitter/ModernRetina)

Key findings

Researchers identified nine cases where patients experienced serious vision problems after starting these medications. Seven of them suffered from a condition called nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), which results from reduced blood flow to the optic nerve and can lead to vision loss.

Another patient developed optic nerve swelling and one experienced a retinal condition affecting central vision. Although the study does not definitively prove that these drugs cause eye damage, the findings raise important questions about whether rapid changes in blood sugar levels—common with these medications—could be triggering these issues.

The unexpected discovery

Dr Bradley J Katz, a neuro-ophthalmologist at the University of Utah’s John A. Moran Eye Center, first noticed a red flag when a patient lost vision shortly after starting semaglutide. What was even more concerning was that when the patient tried the medication again, vision loss occurred in the other eye.

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Novo Nordisk, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Novo Nordisk, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023. (REUTERS)

This unusual pattern prompted Katz to reach out to other eye specialists through a professional network and he found that multiple doctors had observed similar cases. Soon, the study was born.

Why could this be happening?

Semaglutide and tirzepatide work by mimicking gut hormones to regulate blood sugar and appetite but they also cause rapid blood sugar drops, which some experts believe might affect optic nerve health. A sudden correction of high blood sugar has been linked to optic nerve swelling in the past, making this a plausible explanation for the findings.

What this means for you

If you are taking semaglutide or tirzepatide and notice sudden vision changes—such as blurring, shadows or loss of vision—don’t wait. Experts recommend seeing an eye specialist as soon as possible.

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist displays a box of Mounjaro, a tirzepatide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Lilly at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist displays a box of Mounjaro, a tirzepatide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Lilly at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo(REUTERS)

For now, this study serves as an early warning rather than a definitive conclusion but further research is needed to determine whether these medications increase the risk of serious eye conditions. However, awareness is key and if you are on these medications, keep up with routine eye exams and communicate any vision concerns with your doctor.

Weight loss and diabetes control are life-changing benefits of these medications but eye health should not be overlooked. As researchers continue to investigate, staying informed and proactive can help ensure that you are making the best choices for your overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On