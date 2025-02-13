Eye health alert: Are popular weight loss and diabetes drugs causing vision problems?

If you are taking semaglutide or tirzepatide for weight loss or diabetes management, you might want to keep an eye on your vision—literally. A new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology has raised concerns about potential eye complications linked to these widely used medications, which include Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound. Popular Weight Loss and Diabetes Drugs Linked to Sudden Vision Loss: Are You at Risk?(Image by Twitter/ModernRetina)

Key findings

Researchers identified nine cases where patients experienced serious vision problems after starting these medications. Seven of them suffered from a condition called nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), which results from reduced blood flow to the optic nerve and can lead to vision loss.

Another patient developed optic nerve swelling and one experienced a retinal condition affecting central vision. Although the study does not definitively prove that these drugs cause eye damage, the findings raise important questions about whether rapid changes in blood sugar levels—common with these medications—could be triggering these issues.

The unexpected discovery

Dr Bradley J Katz, a neuro-ophthalmologist at the University of Utah’s John A. Moran Eye Center, first noticed a red flag when a patient lost vision shortly after starting semaglutide. What was even more concerning was that when the patient tried the medication again, vision loss occurred in the other eye.

This unusual pattern prompted Katz to reach out to other eye specialists through a professional network and he found that multiple doctors had observed similar cases. Soon, the study was born.

Why could this be happening?

Semaglutide and tirzepatide work by mimicking gut hormones to regulate blood sugar and appetite but they also cause rapid blood sugar drops, which some experts believe might affect optic nerve health. A sudden correction of high blood sugar has been linked to optic nerve swelling in the past, making this a plausible explanation for the findings.

What this means for you

If you are taking semaglutide or tirzepatide and notice sudden vision changes—such as blurring, shadows or loss of vision—don’t wait. Experts recommend seeing an eye specialist as soon as possible.

For now, this study serves as an early warning rather than a definitive conclusion but further research is needed to determine whether these medications increase the risk of serious eye conditions. However, awareness is key and if you are on these medications, keep up with routine eye exams and communicate any vision concerns with your doctor.

Weight loss and diabetes control are life-changing benefits of these medications but eye health should not be overlooked. As researchers continue to investigate, staying informed and proactive can help ensure that you are making the best choices for your overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.