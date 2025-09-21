Cardiologist reveals 5 ancient Indian herbs to boost health naturally: ‘…turns out to be the ultimate nutritional bomb’

In an age where wellness aisles are overflowing with synthetic supplements and quick-fix capsules, many forget that India’s own ancient traditions offer time-tested solutions for health and vitality. Rooted in Ayurveda and everyday practices, certain herbs have been celebrated for centuries for their ability to heal, energise, and restore balance - without the side effects of artificial alternatives. Some herbs act as natural supplements to boost immunity and improve health.(Unsplash)

Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital, has shared five ancient Indian herbs packed with health benefits that can improve your overall health and wellbeing. In an Instagram video posted on September 21, Dr Chopra shared the health benefits of each herb, ranging from calming anxiety and stress to boosting immunity and improving sleep.

Tulsi - Holy basil

According to Dr Chopra, Tulsi or holy basil is “sacred but seriously effective.” It can be consumed through various methods, including chewing the leaves, brewed as tulsi tea, or even adding five to 10 drops of tulsi extract works well. The cardiologist recommends, “Take it in the morning and start your day clean and calm.” The health benefits include boosting immunity, supporting lung function and improving gut health.

Giloy - Amrita

Dr Chopra says that giloy or amrita is also known as “root of immortality.” He recommends drinking one or two teaspoons of giloy juice or taking one tablet on an empty stomach, in the morning. “It's an immunity booster and a fever fighter,” states the cardiologist, and adds, “Take it in the morning. It will support your immunity all day.”

Moringa - Drumstick tree

The cardiologist says, “It's packed with iron, calcium, protein and antioxidants and really turns out to be the ultimate nutritional bomb.” He recommends blending one teaspoon into smoothies or warm water. It can also be taken in capsule form in the morning or noon - it keeps fuels your energy levels and helps with focus.

Ashwagandha

Dr Chopra considers ashwagandha as “nature’s stress buster.” It not only balances hormones and calms anxiety but also boosts stamina. “Mix one teaspoon of powder or 300 to 600 mg extract into warm water or milk,” he recommends, adding, “have it at night as it will promote better sleep and stress relief.”

Turmeric - Haldi

Next on Dr Chopra’s list is turmeric or haldi, which he terms as the “golden healer.” He points out, “It fights inflammation, boosts immunity and works as a natural antioxidant.” The doctor suggests adding half a teaspoon of turmeric in warm milk and taking it before bed; stirring it in daily cooking also works well. Taking it at night also induces deep sleep and recovery.

Triphala

Triphala means “three fruits,” as mentioned by Dr Chopra. It is a powerful gut cleanser that supports digestion and also contains detoxing properties. He doctor recommends, “Dissolve a teaspoon of powder in warm water at night or take one tablet. Take it at night as it will detox you while you sleep.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.