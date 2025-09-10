Doctor lists 6 monsoon diet tips for children to boost immunity and fight infections: ‘Load up on veggies’

During monsoon, the rising humidity and the changing weather conditions act as perfect breeding grounds for infections and other diseases, that children fall victim to. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. G M Shanbhag, consultant - pediatric critical care, KIMS Hospitals, Thane said, “The rains bring an end to summer heat, but for a child, monsoon also arrives with more cough, cold, stomach infection, and even mosquito-borne diseases. Parents tend to wonder how to make their child's food a line of defense against infection.” Also read | Nutritionist shares monsoon diet tips for better digestion and gut health Design a nutritious diet for your child.(Unsplash)

Dr. G M Shanbhag further shared a few nutrition tips that can boost immunity in kids:

1. Make fresh fruits the first priority

Fruits such as papaya, guava, pears, and apples contain more vitamin C and antioxidants. They enhance immunity and digestion, both of which are crucial during the wet monsoon season.

2. Load up on vegetables

Rainbow-colored vegetables such as carrots, beans, pumpkin, and leafy greens contain vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Clean them properly and cook them thoroughly to prevent contamination. Soups and lightly spiced curries are child-friendly options for serving these vegetables.

3. Protein develops resistance

Eggs, dals, sprouts, and milk are essential for building up and mending. Adequate protein enables the body to overcome infections faster. For fussy eaters, incorporate protein into parathas, pancakes, or smoothies.

Adequate protein enables the body to overcome infections faster.(Shutterstock)

4. Hydration is essential

Even during rainy weather, children require ample fluids. Soups, warm water, and fresh coconut water hydrate them as well as remove toxins. Stay away from juices and unhealthy roadside foods that may have germs.

5. Use natural immunity boosters

Turmeric, ginger, garlic, and honey (for children over the age of one) are natural antimicrobials. If you add them to most of their food, you are helping their resistance without taking a supplement.

6. Choose safe snacks

Instead of giving fried snacks or processed snacks, you could give roasted chana, makhana, or homemade poha. All of these snacks are light but packed with nutrient density while also lowering the risk of stomach illnesses that generally arise during the monsoon season.

“Simple eating habits, freshly cooked meals, clean water and enough protein impact children's health during this vulnerable time,” highlighted the doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.