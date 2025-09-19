From ashwagandha to pumpkin seeds: Expert lists 10 natural supplements that boost wellness and vitality

Supplements are one of the pillars of overall wellness. The nutrients that we miss out on in the daily diet are provided to the body with the help of right supplements. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sandeep Gupta, strategic director and founder mentor, INLIFE Healthcare said, “Supplements help in building immunity, balancing energy, vitality, and overall health and wellness in our daily lives. We must implement the right supplements in our diets.” Also read | What is ashwagandha and what does it do? Here's all you need to know about the Ayurvedic superfood Ashwagandha helps to improve stress.(Shutterstock)

The exper further listed out 10 natural ingredients that should be part of our daily supplements:

1. Ashwagandha:

It is the ancient adaptogen that stabilises cortisol within the body in a way that helps in reducing stress, enhance endurance focus. It further also helps in balancing hormones as well as enhancing resilience on a daily basis.

2. Shilajit:

Containing fulvic acid and 80 other minerals, shilajit acts as an excellent energiser. It also assists in enhancing cognition, elevating testosterone, and helps absorb nutrients that benefit overall vitality.

3. Flaxseed oil:

A balaced source of omega-3-6-9 fatty acids and lignans, Flaxseed oil helps in lowering cholesterol levels, support heart health, balance hormones, and promote skin hydration and digestion.

4. Black seed:

Known as the seed of blessing, it contains thymoquinone that helps to strengthen immunity, reduce inflammation, regulate blood sugar, and improve skin and liver health.

5. Berberine:

Methi is high in nutrients.

6. Fenugreek:

Methi has been consumed in Indian homes over the ages of varied health benefits it offers. This has just the right amount of soluble (galactomannan) and insoluble fiber and other beneficial compounds like Saponins. It helps in better digestion, regulates blood sugar, keeps cholesterol in check and balances hormones while supporting lactation in women and testosterone levels in men.

7. Sea buckthorn:

These are nutrient-dense berries rich in omega fatty acids, vitamin A, C & E, flavonoids, carotenoids, and antioxidants. This unique composition supports skin repair, heart health, digestion and immunity, while helping regulate cholesterol, blood sugar, hormones, and promoting hydration, elasticity and healthy aging. .

8. Magnesium:

Magnesium is an essential mineral that supports over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, plays a vital role in muscle and nerve function, energy production, bone strength, heart rhythm, and overall wellness. Found in nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy greens, it helps regulate sleep, mood, and metabolism, while preventing fatigue, cramps, and imbalances, making it a key nutrient for daily health and vitality.

9. Garlic oil:

Contains allicin and sulfur compounds that helps boost immunity, reduce cholesterol levels, improve blood circulation, and protect against oxidative stress and infections.

10. Pumpkin seeds:

“Incorporating these natural compounds into your supplement regimen forms an all-around wellness plan. From heart and digestive well-being to stress relief and enhanced immunity, these substances cover several areas of day-to-day well-being,” the expert added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.