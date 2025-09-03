Fitness coach reveals 5 habits to get a toned body in 30 days and it's not just exercise: Detoxing, fasting and more

Losing weight is one thing, but getting lean is a whole different challenge. It often means battling cravings, sticking to strict routines and pushing past the point where most people give up. It takes consistency, discipline and the right guidance. It’s not just about cutting calories or working out harder - it’s about smarter strategies that keep your metabolism active and your body burning fat even at rest. Getting lean isn't easy at all, but fitness coach Amaka is here to guide you! Follow these habits every day to get lean within 30 days.(Unsplash)

Fitness coach and nutritionist Amaka, who has shared that she successfully lost 25kgs in just 4 months, listed five strategies that will support your weight loss journey and says that following these regularly will get you lean in 30 days. In an Instagram video posted on June 24, she revealed fitness coach-approved hacks to supercharge your fitness journey - including how to boost metabolism and burn belly fat even while at rest. Her advice goes beyond workouts, offering simple changes that can make a lasting difference.

Morning metabolism boost

Amaka recommends four drinks, along with their recipes, to consume in the morning in an empty stomach to boost your metabolism, support healthy digestion, and also help with curbing your cravings.

Lemon Ginger - detox water

Ingredients:

• 1 lemon

• 1 tablespoon grated ginger

• 2 cups warm water

Steps:

1. Squeeze lemon juice into a cup.

2. Add grated ginger.

3. Pour in the warm water and stir well.

4. Let it sit for 5 minutes, then drink on an empty stomach in the morning.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) - for a flat belly

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 glass warm water

• 1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Steps:

1. Mix all ingredients in a glass.

2. Stir well until fully combined.

3. Drink 30 minutes before meals, once or twice daily.

Green Tea Lemon - another drink for detoxing

Ingredients:

• 1 green tea bag

• 1 cup hot water

• 1/2 lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Steps:

1. Brew green tea in hot water for 3-5 minutes.

2. Add lemon juice and honey.

3. Stir and drink warm.

Cinnamon -Lemon - tea for detox

Ingredients:

• 1 stick of cinnamon (or 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon)

• 1 glass of hot water

• Juice of ½ a lemon

Steps:

1. Add cinnamon to hot water.

2. Let it steep for 10 minutes.

3. Add lemon juice, stir, and drink warm.

Lifting

Amaka recommends lifting weights two to three times a week and combining weight training with getting in 10,000 steps daily. This will help you burn fat even when at rest ensuring faster results.

Intermittent fasting

The fitness expert recommends three resting-to-fasting ratios for intermittent fasting - 16 hours of fasting followed by an eight hour eating window; 18 hours of fasting followed by a six hour eating window; or the more difficult ‘One Meal A Day’ routine with 23 hours of fasting with only an hour to get all your calories. According to Amaka, if your body goes long enough without food, it will have no choice but to start burning the stored fat for energy. She explains, “If you eat dinner by 7pm and don’t eat again until 11am the next day (16-hour fasting window), your body gets a chance to burn stored fat during that period - especially overnight when you’re sleeping.”

Detox twice weekly

Amaka recommends detoxing twice a week. She suggests having green detox drinks - make of leafy greens, cucumber, lemon, etc. - for breakfast and dinner. This will keep the calorie intake low and provide essential nutrients. For lunch, the fitness trainer advises a protein-rich meal - chicken or fish pepper-soup with unripe plantain - which takes longer to digest and helps with satiety.

Meal plan

Amaka recommends charting out a meal plan that is high in protein and fibre. Meals consisting mainly of proteins and fibres not only keep you full but also stabilize blood glucose levels, while also burning stubborn belly fat.

