'When it comes to ego…': Rohit Sharma looks leaner, fitter, sharper; fans can't keep calm; 'he is coming for World Cup'

Rohit Sharma is on a mission. And that is to be fit and raring to go for the 2027 World Cup. Say what you may: he is 38, he isn't as athletic as his peers, or he isn't scoring runs. But going by the outcome of the fitness test, which the Indian captain and some of his teammates underwent at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Rohit is at the peak of his physical prowess, notching up an impressive score in the test. Rohit, who last played any form of competitive cricket during the IPL 2025 back in May, will return to action in October, when India tours Australia for three ODIs. And to ensure his return is hurdle-free, Rohit has put in the hard yards, undergoing intense training and acing the mandatory fitness test. Rohit Sharma's 45-day transformation is remarkable(Screengrab)

However, it's the visuals of Rohit returning to Mumbai after the fitness test that have really impressed fans. The India captain looks leaner, fitter and sharper as compared to his earlier video, when his fitness was questioned. Rohit seems to have lost weight, highlighting the result of those sessions he had with Abhishek Nayar, the former India assistant coach. When Rohit landed in Mumbai and was on his way towards his car, the Indian paparazzi tried to flatter him with their trademark one-liners, while the Indian skipper appreciated some of it, he ensured he dropped a few gems back. The incredible shape Rohit was in emerged as the biggest talking point from that video.

Rohit will be back in action on October 19, when India plays the first of the three ODIs at Perth, followed by the remaining two in Adelaide and Sydney on the 23rd and 25th, respectively. A report last month carried in the Dainik Jagran claimed that Australia ODIs could be Rohit and Virat Kohli's swansong from ODIs, having already retired from T20Is last year and Tests three months ago. But if Rohit's fitness is any indication, along with Virat Kohli's net sessions at Lord's, both have very different plans.