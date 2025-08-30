Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, to undergo YoYo and Bronco tests tomorrow at BCCI CoE

Senior Indian batter Rohit Sharma has checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for a routine pre-season fitness assessment ahead of a packed international calendar. The 38-year-old, who has retired from T20Is and Test cricket, will undergo the Yo-Yo Test and Bronco Test on Sunday, August 31, as part of BCCI’s standard fitness evaluation protocols. Rohit Sharma to undergo YoYo test and Bronco test(AFP)

Rohit’s arrival at the CoE marks the beginning of his preparations for India’s upcoming ODI tour of Australia in October. India is scheduled to play three matches on October 19, 23, and 25. While the selectors have yet to announce the squad for that tour, there are strong indications that a sharper, fitter Rohit is expected to retain his place in India’s ODI setup without much debate.

According to sources close to the team management, Rohit has been putting in focused effort during the off-season and is “visibly leaner” and “more agile” compared to the previous season. His fitness levels during the assessment are being closely watched, particularly given India’s aim to keep a well-balanced and fresh squad for the challenging tour Down Under.

Bengaluru: Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur with others at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru(PTI)

There’s also speculation around Rohit possibly turning out for India A in the three-match one-day series against Australia A in Kanpur on September 30, October 3 and 5, though no confirmation has been made on that front. His involvement in those games could serve as a tune-up for the Australia series, should the team management decide to test combinations early.

Rohit’s presence at the CoE comes alongside other key players, including Shubman Gill, who is undergoing fitness checks after recovering from a recent flu that forced him to skip the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal, and Mohammed Siraj, India’s pace spearhead in ODIs.

With India scheduled to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 9 against UAE in Dubai, and the squad assembling there on September 4, fitness assessments this weekend will play a crucial role in final squad confirmations and individual workload planning.

As India builds towards a busy season with the Asia Cup, Australia ODIs, and the Champions Trophy looming in 2026, Rohit Sharma’s form and fitness could yet again play a vital role in anchoring the top order and guiding the younger crop through a period of transition in Indian cricket.