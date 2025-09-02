Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares one thing women must check before dating men: ‘Can he…’

Cooking is no longer seen as a woman’s responsibility alone. In today’s world, kitchens are where equality, health, and shared responsibilities truly begin. After all, preparing a wholesome meal is as important for fitness as exercise, and sharing the load at home sets the tone for stronger relationships. Rujuta Diwekar advocates for shared cooking responsibilities in relationships.

Highlighting this thought, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared her take on why cooking skills matter, especially when it comes to choosing a life partner. (Also read: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says ‘modaks are already healthy,’ urges people not to swap jaggery with stevia )

Why cooking skills matter in relationships

Sharing a clip on her Instagram, Rujuta gave a rather unusual piece of dating advice for young women. “I have one dating advice which is for girls and it’s that if you find a guy who cannot make dal rice you should not even date the guy, forget going and marrying the guy,” she said in the video.

She went on to explain the logic behind it, “Because if there is no load sharing in the kitchen, then there is load shedding. We all know that load shedding in electricity means long power cuts. Similarly, in the kitchen, if one person refuses to share the load, there will be consequences.”

What is load shedding in the kitchen

According to Rujuta, “Load shedding in the kitchen means ordering food from outside. If there is no load sharing, there will definitely be load shedding. And the more the load shedding, the more the weight will increase. The only way to stay lean is to cook often, eat often, and not have barriers of gender when it comes to cooking and enjoying a wholesome meal.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.