Fitness coach reveals 4 mistakes that are slowing down your weight loss journey, “if you’re super strict Monday to …”

Are you trying to shed those extra kilos but keep running into obstacles like fad diets, inconsistent routines and conflicting advice? Weight loss is a journey which is often full of confusion and misinformation. Fitness coach and certified nutritionist Amaka, who successfully lost 25kgs in just 4 months, shared 4 important practices that you might be doing wrong that are negatively impacting your weight loss journey. Fitness coach reveals 4 mistakes that are slowing down your weight loss journey(Pexel)

Amaka emphasizes the importance of consistency, patience, and certain lifestyle changes that will make your weight loss journey more effective and sustainable. She unpacks weight loss fads like skipping meals, cheat days, “healthy” snacking, and so on, that are undoing all your efforts.

Skipping meals to lose weight faster

“I promise starving yourself backfires,” says Amaka, “You’ll end up so hungry that you overeat later.” Skipping meals is not a solution to losing weight, and it can negatively impact your metabolism. The important thing you need to watch for is the total calorie count consumed in a day. Amaka advises that even if you are fasting, it is important to eat well-portioned meals in your eating window that are balanced in a calorie deficit.

Cheat days

Binging on weekends after working out and following your routine throughout the week can undo your entire weekly progress. Amaka said, “if you’re super strict Monday to Friday and then binge Saturday–Sunday, you’re undoing all your progress,” adding that this could be frustrating. According to her advice, you should set rules for the weekend - in order to prevent binging or overeating, portion your weekend meals wisely and be mindful of what you eat - “rest, relax and be on guard because 2 days is enough to ruin all the hard work of 5 days.”

“Healthy” snacks

Seemingly “healthy” snacks like granola bars, nuts, low-fat biscuits and protein bars can be misleading. Despite the fact that the packaging categorizes them as “healthy” snacks, the calories still count. According to Amaka, “Snacking mindlessly can quietly add up to 500+ calories a day, so please carefully portion this snacks well, because they could be the reason why your progress is slow.” Even if you are snacking, be mindful of your intake quantity and portion them according to your daily calories intake.

Consistency is key

Weight loss is a slow process that does not happen overnight, and you need to stop checking your weight everyday and obsessing over the lack of results. This leads to demotivation and many people often give up when they don’t see quick results.

Several factors influence daily weight, including water, hormones, and salty food - these factors could temporarily lead to a rise on the scale, but are often deceptive. Amaka recommends focusing on consistency, instead of the daily number. Instead of checking your weight everyday, her advice is to - “Take pictures once in a week/two weeks to compare or even measurements, they tell the truth about your progress.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.