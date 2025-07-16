Weight loss coach shares 10 mistakes that are slowing down your fat loss progress: Skipping meals, eating while standing

Natalia Guerra, a weight loss coach, regularly shares practical insights on fat loss through her Instagram profile. From diet tips and weight loss truths to common lifestyle habits that can hinder progress, her content offers plenty of motivation and guidance. On July 13, Natalia posted about the key mistakes that often make weight loss feel harder than it needs to be, ultimately slowing down results. Also read | Fitness coach who lost 22 kg shares 6 hacks for stuck weight and fast inch loss: ‘Replace snacks with eggs or chana’ Here's what you're doing wrong in weight loss.(Freepik)

“If you’re eating healthy and working out but still not seeing results, these 10 innocent habits might be keeping belly fat on your body,” she added.

1. Confusing thirst for hunger

Same signals. Drink 3–4L of water daily, especially in summer.

2. Using food to soothe emotions

Sadness, stress, boredom… if you turn to food, it’s likely emotional eating, not hunger.

3. Eating while standing

Your body won’t register it as a meal. Sit down, slow down, and use utensils.

4. Eating from the bag or container

You’ll eat more than you think. Always portion your food.

5. Counting calories burned from workouts

Never eat back calories. Focus on consistency and workout quality, not numbers.

6. Not understanding macros

Protein keeps muscle while losing fat. If you skip it, you’ll lose muscle, not fat.

7. Going to social events hungry

You’ll overeat. Have protein and veggies beforehand.

8. Eating distracted (TV/phone)

Just like standing, you won’t register your fullness.

9. Random snacking all day

Instead, eat 3 satisfying meals and 1–2 planned snacks.

10. Skipping meals

Regular meals regulate hunger hormones like ghrelin and leptin. Skipping throws you off.

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Prateek Lamechwal, Advance Nutrition and Fitness Coach at FITTR shared that not following a calorie deficit diet, doing too much cardio, obsessing about your weight and keeping only short-term goals can affect weight loss progress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.