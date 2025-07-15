Fitness coach who lost 22 kg shares 6 hacks for stuck weight and fast inch loss: ‘Replace snacks with eggs or chana’

Stuck at the same weight despite regular workouts? Finding it hard to lose those last few inches? You’re not alone. Many people hit a plateau during their fitness journey, where progress slows down despite consistent effort. But small changes can make a big difference. Check out 6 simple hacks to boost metabolism and aid weight loss efforts. (Instagram/@growithneha)

Fitness coach Neha Parihar, who lost 22 kg shares 6 easy hacks to help you break through stubborn weight and speed up inch loss effectively.

1. Boost your metabolism

Start your day with a glass of warm lemon water. This simple morning ritual can help kickstart your metabolism, support digestion, and aid in detoxifying your body for better fat-burning throughout the day.

2. Target belly fat

Add a quick 1-minute plank to your morning routine. Planking engages your core muscles, helping tone your midsection and strengthen abdominal muscles.

3. Burn more fat

A steady 30-minute walk every day is one of the simplest ways to burn fat. Walking at a comfortable, steady pace boosts your metabolism, promotes fat loss, and enhances overall fitness.

4. Speed up inch loss

Taking apple cider vinegar before meals can help control blood sugar levels and improve digestion. Just a small dose (mixed with water) before eating may support fat metabolism and help with faster inch loss.

5. Control unnecessary hunger

Instead of reaching for unhealthy snacks, choose a protein-rich boiled egg or a handful of roasted chana. These options keep you full for longer, stabilise blood sugar levels, and prevent overeating during the day.

6. Reduce bloating

End your meals with a cup of warm fennel seed tea. Known for its digestive benefits, fennel tea can soothe the stomach, reduce gas and bloating, and help your body feel lighter and more comfortable.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.