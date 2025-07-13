Fitness coach says ‘your body will keep storing fat in your lower belly, hips’ if you don't stop doing 6 things

If you are struggling to lose fat in your lower belly and hips, it may not be because of your diet or the workout that you do. According to Sapna Gomla, an online fitness coach, it could be because of lifestyle habits, especially if you are in your late 30s or 40s. Here are 6 things you should stop doing if you want to lose fat in your lower belly and hips. (Shutterstock)

In a post - titled ‘Your body will keep storing fat in your lower belly and hips until you stop doing these 6 things’ - shared on July 11, Sapna explained to women in their late 30s or 40s that the reason they have started feeling more bloated, heavier in the lower body, struggling with sleep, mood swings, or energy dips, is not just in their head.

What’s actually happening:

According to the fitness coach, as ovulation slows down and hormones start fluctuating (especially estrogen and progesterone), our body’s ability to manage insulin and blood sugar also shifts. The first place this imbalance shows up is in the form of stubborn fat around your belly and hips.

Here are a few common mistakes that make it worse:

1. Skipping breakfast and eating late at night:

Late-night meals, along with skipping breakfast, equal hormonal chaos. She explained, “You think you’re not hungry in the morning, but that’s because your dinner is too late and too heavy. Eat within 1 hour of waking. Fast for 2-3 hours before sleeping. This one habit alone can shift your belly fat pattern.”

2. Snacking all day/grazing:

Every time you snack, even on healthy things like makhanas, your insulin spikes. The coach pointed out that high insulin equals fat storage mode, especially around the hips, thighs, and belly.

3. Not having protein-focused meals

Sapna stressed eating 2-3 meals with 30g of protein each, while avoiding mindless munching.

4. Relying only on dals and chaas for protein

“They’re easy go-to options, but also insulin-stimulating, especially if taken alone. This leads to more water retention, bloating, and stubborn fat. Instead, balance your plate with soya, tofu, low-fat paneer, chicken breast, fish, prawns, along with fat and fibre,” the fitness coach said.

5. Is your breakfast poha, bread, idlis, or chai-biscuit?

The fitness coach warned that these items are dessert disguised as breakfast. “High-carb mornings send you on a blood sugar rollercoaster, which leads to cravings, energy dips, and belly fat storage,” she added.

6. Not starting with protein-first meals

Breakfast decides how your body burns fat all day. Having a protein-focused breakfast ensures the same.

7. Only doing cardio or HIIT

“It’s good for sweat, not for lean muscle, which is the real fat-burning tissue. And cardio raises cortisol, which worsens belly fat storage during perimenopause,” she explained.

8. Avoiding strength training

Sapna advised adding strength training 3 times per week and walking after meals to your routine. “Trust me, this is a game changer,” she said.

9. Sleeping late and poor recovery

Do you sleep less than 7 to 8 hours? “Your body will crave more sugar, store more fat, and lose muscle recovery,” the fitness coach explained.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.