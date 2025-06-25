These diet mistakes in your 20s could tank your sperm count or mess up ovulation in your 30s

Did you know what you eat in your 20s can impact your fertility in your 30s — both for men and women? Fast food and poor dietary habits in your early adulthood may increase the risk of fertility issues later. Can what you eat in your 20s hurt your fertility chances in your 30s?(Image by Pexels)

Fertility red flags hiding in your everyday diet

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt Priyanka Bandal, Senior Dietician at Manipal Hospital in Pune's Baner, revealed how fast food can harm fertility -

1. High trans fats and saturated fats: Found in fried foods, pizzas and processed snacks, these can disrupt ovulation and lower sperm quality.

2. Nutrition deficiency: Fast food is low in folate, iron, antioxidants (like vitamin C and E) and omega-3-6 fatty acids. These nutrients are essential for egg health, sperm production and hormone balance.

3. Weight gain and insulin resistance: Fast food often leads to obesity and PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) in women. In men, obesity can reduce testosterone levels and sperm counts.

4. Inflammation and hormonal disruption: Processed foods cause chronic inflammation, which can impair reproductive hormones.

Your diet today affects your family tomorrow

Dt Priyanka Bandal suggested that adopting a balanced, nutrient-rich diet early on is an investment in your reproductive health later. She advised, “Drink water at least 8-10 glasses in a day for hydration and do exercise well.”

The expert concluded, “Your food choices in your 20s aren’t just about energy or weight — they quietly shape your health and fertility in your 30s. Relying too much on fast food may lead to hormonal imbalances, nutrient gaps and weight issues that can make it harder to conceive later. The good news? It’s never too early to nourish your body with real, wholesome foods. Eat well now and you give your future self as well as your future family the best possible start.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.