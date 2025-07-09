Gastroenterologist shares his morning routine for a healthy liver and gut - and why you should try it too!

Did you know that 70-80 percent of your immune cells are present in your gut? That itself underlines the importance of gut and liver health in our overall well-being. As digestive diseases rise across the world, there's a parallel curiosity in ways to keep gut health in check. So, we asked a gastroenterologist - who specialises in digestive issues - about his own morning habits for a healthy gut. You'd be surprised by how simple and easy-to-follow his routine is. Start your day with lukewarm water and don't force bowel movements, suggests a gastroenterologist.(Instagram)

Morning habits for a healthy liver and gut

Setting a consistent morning routine focused on nurturing these vital organs can set a positive tone for the day ahead.

“When a healthy gut and liver are on the agenda, prevention and habit are paramount. As dietary trends rise and fall, and supplements pour in, promising lightening-fast gut fixes, as a gastroenterologist, I suggest something much simpler: daily habit consistency,” Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director of Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Here are the gastroenterologist's tips based on his own routine for liver and gut health:

1. Start with hydration

Instead of reaching for caffeine right away, begin the day with hydration. “I start each morning with a large glass of lukewarm water, enhanced with a few drops of lemon,” he explains. This not only flushes out toxins but also jumpstarts your metabolism and supports liver detoxification. While lemon may not "cleanse" the liver drastically, it does promote mild bile production, aiding digestion after a night of fasting.

2. Engaging in mindful movement

Rather than immediately diving into work, dedicate 20–30 minutes to yoga or a refreshing walk. Movement is essential for both gut and liver health, as it helps maintain regular bowel movements and improves circulation to the digestive organs. His routine includes gentle stretches, core-focused asanas, and deep breathing exercises. These practices stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which supports digestion and helps reduce bloating.

3. Avoid caffeine on an empty stomach

While caffeine is a morning staple for many, consuming it on an empty stomach can irritate the digestive lining, especially for those with conditions like acid reflux. “I prefer to enjoy my coffee after breakfast,” he advises, allowing time for proper digestion before stimulating the stomach.

4. Enjoy a gut-friendly breakfast

Breakfast is a crucial meal that should be leisurely and high in fibre. A typical meal might consist of rolled oats topped with chia seeds, nuts, and fresh fruit, or a nutritious vegetable-filled moong dal chilla (lentil pancake) accompanied by curd. “Fermented foods like curd provide valuable probiotics, while prebiotics from oats and bananas feed beneficial gut bacteria,” he mentions. Occasionally, she might add a hint of jaggery or turmeric, both of which are known for their liver-supporting properties in Ayurvedic medicine.

5. Avoid ultra-processed foods

Steering clear of processed cereals, sugary drinks, and convenience foods in the morning is vital. “Such items often spike insulin levels and contain additives that can harm gut flora and overwork the liver,” he warns. The quality of your first meal sets the tone for your metabolism for the rest of the day.

6. Embrace a natural bowel routine

For optimal gut function, it’s essential not to force bowel movements. “Many people mistakenly try to induce a bowel movement with coffee or laxatives,” he notes. Instead, encourage natural rhythms by maintaining proper hydration, engaging in regular exercise, and incorporating dietary fibre.

7. Quick morning health check

Before brushing his teeth, he examines his tongue and skin for signs of digestive issues. “A coated tongue or dull skin can signal underlying digestive or liver problems,” he emphasises. Paying attention to such signals is essential for maintaining overall health.

Summary

Dr Anukalp Prakash's straightforward approach is genuinely practical. You don’t need expensive detox products or extreme diets to support liver and gut health. His insights suggest that optimal health is less about drastic changes and more about incorporating mindful practices into our daily lives.