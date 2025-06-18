Extreme heat grips US Southwest, health experts recommend ditching caffeine and alcohol

As temperatures soar across the American Southwest, authorities are urging residents to make smarter choices, starting with what they drink. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Las Vegas has issued an extreme heat warning for Wednesday and Thursday, covering parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. The alert, which includes do’s and don’ts, encourages people to stay indoors during the hottest hours, use sunscreen and hydrate frequently. Extreme summer has gripped the US Southwest(Unsplash)

Among the key don’ts? Caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals.

The advisory comes ahead of the Father’s Day weekend, where similar conditions are expected to persist.

Why coffee might not be your best friend this week

While a morning cup of coffee might be routine, health experts say it may not be ideal during a heatwave. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Lauren Manaker, a dietitian-nutritionist based in South Carolina, shared insights on how beverages can affect hydration. “When it's really hot outside, it's a good idea to think twice before reaching for that cold beer or cocktail,” Manaker said.

She explained that alcohol acts as a diuretic, leading the body to lose more fluids than it takes in. This can quickly worsen dehydration, especially in hot weather. Not only that, but alcohol can also interfere with the body’s ability to cool itself, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Manaker added that moderate caffeine intake, such as one cup of coffee or tea, doesn’t significantly dehydrate most people, provided they are drinking enough water. However, larger amounts can have a mild diuretic effect.

Surprising hydration heroes: milk and watermelon

Hydration, it turns out, isn’t just about water. According to Manaker, milk is one of the most effective hydrating beverages due to its natural electrolyte content and nutritional profile.

A 2016 study by the University of St. Andrews School of Medicine in Scotland reportedly confirmed that fat-free milk outperformed all other drinks in hydration, with whole milk placing third. Coffee ranked last in the study.

The NWS also cautioned against eating heavy meals during extreme heat. Foods that are harder to digest can raise internal body temperature and leave people feeling lethargic.

FAQs

Which states are under the heat warning?

Parts of California, Arizona and Nevada.

Why are caffeine and alcohol discouraged?

Both can lead to dehydration. Alcohol is a strong diuretic and affects temperature regulation.

Is one cup of coffee harmful in the heat?

Not usually. But higher quantities without enough water may contribute to dehydration.

What are better options for hydration?

Water, milk, and high-water-content foods like watermelon.