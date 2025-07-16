Fitness coach shares 6 hacks to speed up weight loss: ‘Start tracking your food’

Melissa is a weight loss coach who regularly shares effective tips and hacks for faster fat loss on her Instagram profile. From practical diet advice and workout strategies to cautioning against common lifestyle habits that hinder progress, Melissa's content is packed with valuable insights to support a successful and sustainable weight loss journey. Also read | Woman who dropped 20 kg shares ‘6 hard truths about weight loss you need to know’: 'Stop wasting money on quick fixes’ Fast track your weight loss journey with these simple hacks.(Pexels)

On July 14, Melissa shared an Instagram post explaining the hacks that can fast track your weight loss journey. “Alright it’s full-blown summer and you want to speed up your fat loss…I get it! I don’t recommend any extreme measures but…the good news is a few tweaks can lead to major results in an expedited time,” she wrote. Here are the hacks that Melissa suggested:

1. Eat more protein

Protein keeps you full, supports lean muscle and boosts your metabolism. Most women don’t eat enough, especially at breakfast and lunch! Prioritise it at every meal. Protein can help keep the body satiated for a longer time, reducing cravings.

2. Start tracking your food

Awareness is everything. Guessing will keep you stuck. If you don’t know how much you’re eating, it’s nearly impossible to make the right adjustments. Tracking gives you the clarity and control to make fat loss more strategic. You don’t have to track forever! Tracking is a tool to help you get results.

Being consistent with calorie deficit can help in faster and sustained weight loss.(Shutterstock)

3. Move your body more

Movement outside of the gym matters more than you think. This includes walking, standing, fidgeting, and doing chores. Aim for 10k steps a day. It adds up to hundreds of calories burned without added stress to your body!

4. Cut out alcohol

Even a few drinks will slow fat loss by disrupting sleep, recovery and metabolism. This is a fact. Set a drink limit or skip it entirely if you’re really serious about results moving faster! Again, this is not forever. Also read | Fitness coach shares 5 tips to 'stay on track with fat loss when life gets busy': Track less, plan more

5. Stop taking the weekend off

You can’t be on diet all week and go rogue on the weekend—progress doesn’t work on part-time effort. Consistency every day is what drives results. Make your weekends look like your week and you’ll make 10x progress!

6. Hire a coach

Stop doing this alone. A coach gives you strategy, accountability and a customised plan, so you stop spinning your wheels and start seeing results faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.