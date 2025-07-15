Woman who dropped 20 kg shares ‘6 hard truths about weight loss you need to know’: 'Stop wasting money on quick fixes’

Namita Satheesh, an Instagram user, underwent a remarkable weight transformation, shedding 20 kilos. She regularly shares insights from her journey, offering practical tips, diet advice, and workout hacks designed to accelerate fat loss. Her content aims to inspire and motivate her followers with realistic, sustainable approaches to weight loss. Know these truths about weight loss.(Image by Pixabay)

On July 9, Namita shared an Instagram post explaining the harsh truths about weight loss that she learnt during her own journey. “Telling you the honest truth because I’ve been there and learnt these the hard way! After trying and giving up and retrying and giving up, after taking fat burners and weight loss probiotics”, after doing every crash diet, I know what works. And I’m sharing it with you,” she wrote. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares ‘weight loss method that helped his patients lose 12 to 15 kilos’: 5 steps to follow

1. It takes time:

You can’t reverse years of weight gain in 3 months. It’s going to take way longer than you think. And that’s fine! Stop obsessing over the numbers and start showing up daily. The change will take time, but it will come.

2. Don’t fall for the all or nothing mindset:

one good meal doesn’t kill your progress, and one bad meal doesn’t make you fat. It's your all or nothing mindset that’s the issue.

3. It’s okay to be demotivated:

No one is motivated every day. You’ll stay motivated for a week, maybe a month. Then the motivation will disappear. Build habits and a routine instead of relying on motivation to get you where you want to go. You can still do a workout if you’re not motivated.

4. Quick fixes don’t work:

Probiotics, fat burners, juice fasts and detox teas aren’t the answer for permanent, sustainable or healthy weight loss. Stop wasting your money on quick fixes that don’t work. Focus on wholesome balanced meals instead. Also read | Fitness coach shares 5 tips to 'stay on track with fat loss when life gets busy': Track less, plan more

5. Don’t cut down your favourite foods:

You don’t need to cut out whole food groups or your favourite treats to lose weight. You just need to learn how to enjoy them in moderation. It’s the dose that makes the poison. Restriction only makes you crave more.

6. Moderation is the key:

If your weekdays look like a lot of healthy food but your weekends look like a lot of junk and oily foods, the weight is unlikely to budge. Consistency is key.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.