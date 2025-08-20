Woman loses 10+ kgs without giving up ice cream: Here’s the simple ChatGPT weight loss diet prompt she used

When trying to lose weight, people often seek guidance about their diets, workout schedules, and adopting good lifestyle habits. However, it can be an expensive endeavour. So many look for online resources to build a healthy schedule. And lately, artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be the go-to for those trying to lose weight. With the use of AI tools becoming popular, many people are seeking the help of artificial intelligence to formulate their fitness plans.

Using ChatGPT to lose weight

Simran Valecha, a health, wellness and weight loss expert, also used ChatGPT to shed more than 10 kilos, while enjoying her favourite foods, including ice cream. In a December 2024 Instagram post, she talked about utilising ChatGPT for achieving her health goals and shared the prompt she used in her weight loss journey.

Sharing her post on Instagram, Simran wrote, “I've lost 10+kg while eating ice cream. Steal my ChatGPT prompt for the weight loss diet I used and create your own weight loss diet plan.”

ChatGPT weight loss diet prompt

Here's the prompt she used: “I am [height] and I weigh [weight]. I want to lose weight in a sustainable manner. Can you please prepare an Indian diet chart for me that includes 3 main meals and 2 -4 snacks?”

She also explained her schedule to the AI tool to create a plan that took into consideration her working hours and free time. “I work [timing: ex, 9 -6] job and spend [hours spent travelling] / I work from home. I work out in the [morning/evening/night],” she included in the prompt.

Additionally, the wellness coach added her preferences for breakfast, lunch, and dinner into the prompt. She wrote, “My preferences for breakfast include [write your preferences]. My preferences for lunch include [write your preferences]. My preferences for dinner include [write your preferences].”

Click here to check out a 'brilliant ChatGPT hack' shared by a Stanford-trained doctor to help you eat healthy at restaurants.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.