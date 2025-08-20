Cardiologist says 90 minutes of workout can reduce your risk of dying by 15%: ‘You can live a decade longer’

Being active is the key to living a longer, healthier, and fulfilling life. We all know this statement to be true, and there is even science backing it up. In a March 10 Instagram clip, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert, also stressed the importance of exercise in longevity. Here's what he said: Exercising makes your body more resilient because you are putting it through a manageable amount of stress. (Shutterstock)

Exercise = Longevity

In the post, Dr Chopra talked about the importance of exercise and how it ensures that you live longer, calling it ‘the most powerful longevity drug in the world’. “Ninety minutes can reduce the risk of dying by 15 percent. You can live a decade longer,” the cardiologist stressed.

The expert further stressed that vascular, metabolic longevity, cardiovascular, and respiratory health are inversely related to mortality. Therefore, inactivity is basically worse than smoking.

What is the best exercise? Why is it important to work out?

Talking about the best exercise for your overall health and ensuring longevity, the cardiologist suggested dead-hanging pulls on a pull-up bar, calling it the best exercise. “Two minutes for men and 90 seconds for women. Strength training is like a retirement savings plan,” Dr Chopra advised.

Meanwhile, apart from physical benefits, Dr Chopra pointed out that exercise also helps your mental health. He added, “Exercising makes your body more resilient because you are putting it through a manageable amount of stress. As it works to handle the stress, it then returns to normal. It is about practising what is important. This implies that when a bigger load of stress come to our life, we'll be ready and able to handle it.”

Lastly, for every workout form, your grip strength is equally important, and the cardiologist, too, talked about its importance in living longer. “Your grip strength says a lot about your overall strength. And one of the best ways to build it? Pull-ups. Hang, pull, repeat — it’s simple, powerful, and transformative for your body. Grip strength is important at all ages; it helps the legs and glutes. Every physical activity requires grip, whether it's golf, picking, or chopping,” he wrote.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.