Stanford trained doctor shares ‘brilliant ChatGPT hack that helps you eat healthy at restaurants’: Know her AI prompts

‘A personal nutritionist on board with you at all time’

Dr Yaqub explained a hack where people can input restaurant choices and nutritional goals, such as targeting a certain protein amount and calorie limit for a meal, and ChatGPT can then generate a precise order tailored to these requirements.

In the caption of her post, titled 'brilliant ChatGPT hack that helps you eat healthy at restaurants,' she wrote, “This is a brilliant ChatGPT hack that I learned about recently! It’s such a game changer for those of us trying to eat healthy while eating out. Would you give this a try? Did you know about this?”

In the accompanying video, Dr Yaqub demonstrated how AI (artificial intelligence) can simplify meal planning for individuals aiming to adhere to specific dietary needs while dining out.

She said, “There's an awesome ChatGPT hack that I want you to know about. If you like to eat out and want to have a personal nutritionist on board with you at all times, use ChatGPT and say, 'I'm going to eat at Chipotle this evening. I want to create a meal and create an order that has 30 plus gram of protein and less than 500 calories or whatever your specific needs are for that day or for that meal'. And it will come up with your specific order for you. It is absolutely brilliant. Try it out. Tell me what you think.”

Some examples of using ChatGPT for weight loss

From calculating calorie deficit to meal planning, many social media users are leveraging AI to support their weight loss journeys in various ways, and have been sharing the details as well.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.