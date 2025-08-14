Fitness coach shares 5 ChatGPT prompts to make your fat loss journey easier: 'Help me find a healthy calorie deficit'

Weight loss is not a cookie-cutter journey. A sustainable weight loss journey starts by considering your personal needs, which vary with age, lifestyle, and daily habits. So it is a no-brainer that a personal approach is the way forward. But it's all talk, no work, if you don't know the starting point. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) comes in, helping you map your starting point. AI can support your weight loss plans too.(Shutterstock)

Fitness coach Julie took to Instagram on May 1 to list the top 5 prompts that can help you get started with your personalised weight loss journey:

1. Calculate your calorie deficit:

For weight loss, diet is maintained as one of the main principles, i.e., eating fewer calories and burning more. This simple calculation can be done with the help of AI.

Julie shared this prompt as an example: “Help me find a healthy calorie deficit. I weigh 180 lbs, I’m 45 years old, female, 5’3”, and work out 3x/week. What should my calorie goal be?”⁣

2. Get a personalised meal plan:

Meal planning is one of the most challenging aspects of healthy eating, as it requires consistency along with managing a dozen other things, from preparation to balancing nutrient proportions.

Here's the sample prompt she shared to make it easy: "Create a simple 1700-calorie meal plan that supports blood sugar balance and midlife weight loss. I love chicken and pasta, hate seafood.”

Based on your personal requirements, you can tweak the prompts.

3. Plan workouts for your schedule:

With the hectic lifestyle nowadays, finding time for workouts is a task. But make it easy by specifying your available time in the prompt; this way, you can make time for exercise too, without skipping it.

Here's the prompt: “I work 12-hour shifts 3x/week with 30-min commute. I have 30 mins for exercise Mon-Fri. Create a workout schedule.”⁣

4. Understand hormone changes

You can also get personal insights into your issues, a starting point for better understanding. The prompt: “I’m 52, experiencing mood swings and belly fat gain without lifestyle changes. Explain possible hormonal causes." The fitness coach added that this would provide insights to discuss with your doctor.⁣

5. Troubleshoot plateaus:

AI can also help identify problems, and suggest practical ways to get back on track. The prompt, she shared: “I’m eating healthy and exercising, but can’t lose weight in midlife. What are 3 possible reasons?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.