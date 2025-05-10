Indian diet guide: You are just 1 meal away from mental clarity. Here’s what to eat

They say mental clarity starts on your plate. Antioxidant-rich plants are nature’s brain boosters—they neutralise free radicals that cause cellular damage and help reduce inflammation, which is at the core of cognitive decline. Best foods for brain health: What Indians should eat daily.(Image by Unsplash)

Brain foods hiding in your kitchen

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Charu Dua, Chief Dietician at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, shared, “Among the most powerful are leafy greens like spinach, kale and moringa—rich in folate, lutein, and vitamin K, all of which support memory and focus. Berries, especially blueberries and blackberries, are bursting with anthocyanins, which have been linked to improved neural signaling.”

Eating foods like dark leafy greens or yellow and orange vegetables, which contain high levels of the plant compounds lutein and zeaxanthin, improves eye and brain health.(Unsplash)

The Indian brain diet: Delicious, desi and doctor-approved

If you're in India and looking for local alternatives, Charu Dua suggested, “Try amla (Indian gooseberry), jamun (Indian blackberry), and karonda (cranberry). These indigenous berries are rich in antioxidants and provide similar cognitive benefits. Amla, for example, is renowned for its high vitamin C content, which supports brain health, while jamun offers anthocyanins and has been traditionally used for managing blood sugar levels, further enhancing mental clarity.”

Eat right to keep your brain from ageing and to prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.(Shutterstock)

According to the diet expert, turmeric, with its active compound curcumin, offers potent anti-inflammatory effects and has shown promise in reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. Charu Dua recommended, “Don’t overlook herbs either—sage and rosemary not only flavour your food but are also known to enhance concentration and alertness. Even small additions like walnuts, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds deliver omega-3s and vitamin E, essential for brain health.”

The idea is simple: think fresh, eat colourfully and your mind will thank you. Incorporating these plants into daily meals is a sustainable and delicious way to protect and sharpen your mental faculties as you age.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.