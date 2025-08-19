Oncologist says ‘1 in 3 cancers is preventable’; shares 5 simple lifestyle habits to reduce your risk

While genetics can influence your risk of developing cancer, lifestyle choices play an equally important role in prevention. Small, consistent habits can make a significant difference. Dr Saadvik Raghuram shares in his April 30 Instagram post 5 key lifestyle habits that can help lower your cancer risk and promote long-term health. (Also read: 29-year-old woman with ‘healthiest diet’ shares she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: ‘My body started giving signs’ ) Dr. Raghuram shares 5 key habits to reduce cancer risk and enhance health. (Pixabay)

"1 in 3 cancers is preventable. Not with magic. Not with mountains. But with habits. These 5 small, science-backed changes you can start today to lower your cancer risk. No fear-mongering. Just facts. No extreme diets. Just doable shifts," Dr Saadvik wrote in his caption. In his video, he adds, “Do you know that 20 to 30% of your cancer can be prevented by modifying certain lifestyle habits?”

Let's take a look at his recommendations:

1. Cut down on processed foods

Reducing processed meat and other processed foods while increasing your daily intake of green vegetables can help lower your cancer risk.

2. Use sunscreen consistently

Sunscreen is not optional, even on cloudy days or when you're indoors near windows, protecting your skin from UV rays is essential.

3. Stay active daily

Aim for at least 30 minutes of movement each day. This could be walking, dancing, working out at the gym, or even taking your dog for a stroll.

4. Avoid prolonged sitting

Sitting for long periods can be harmful. Try to move around frequently, even with small breaks throughout the day.

5. Prioritise sleep

Getting 7–8 hours of quality sleep helps reduce stress, lowers inflammation, and supports overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.