Oncologist shares surprising causes of head and neck cancer in non-smokers: 'It’s not just tobacco anymore’

Head and Neck Cancer Day, observed annually on July 27, was established by the International Federation of Head and Neck Oncology Societies to raise awareness about these often-overlooked cancers. While tobacco use was once considered the primary culprit, head and neck cancers are increasingly affecting non-smokers as well, bringing newer risk factors like HPV, poor oral hygiene, and pollution into the spotlight. Long-term exposure to pollution, chemicals, and poor diet increases head and neck cancer risks, especially in non-smokers.(Freepik)

"Head and neck cancers have had a long history of association with alcohol and tobacco consumption. However, over the past few years, there has been a distinct trend in the patient population being diagnosed. More and more patients with no smoking history are now presenting with these cancers. This trend indicates that evolving factors beyond conventional causes are at play," says Dr Prashant Pawar, consultant – head and neck surgical oncology, HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre Cooperage, Colaba.

Dr Prashant further shared with HT Lifestyle the surprising causes behind this shift and what you need to watch out for.

Development of HPV related cancers

The human papillomavirus: It is claimed that HPV-16 is associated with oral cancers, oropharynx cancer, which is located at the base of the tongue and the tonsils, and is very common among young non-smokers. The patients affected with HPV-positive head and neck cancer are younger, healthier, have urban backgrounds, and have better access to and awareness of health care. Their therapy response and disease pathophysiology differ from the tobacco-induced ones.

Emerging risks for head and neck cancer include air pollution and HPV, impacting non-smokers more frequently. (Freepik)

Environmental and occupational exposure

The newer risks are long-term exposure to air pollution, industrial chemicals, and contaminated oral health, which are seen especially in the urban and semi-urban areas. An increased risk can also come with poor diet, chronic acid reflux (GERD), and a weakened immune system, even in non-smokers.

Slow time of diagnosis in non-ex-smoking patients

Since head and neck cancer is more related to the smoking rate, non-smoking patients will ignore the initial symptoms, which may include frequent sore throat, hoarseness of voice, or a lump in the neck area, thus delaying the time of diagnosis.

Importance of awareness and immunisation

HPV immunisation for teenagers (male and female) is key in reducing the probability of getting head and neck cancers in the future.

Personalised treatment approaches

Cancers that are HPV positive are easier to treat and have a more favourable prognosis. Still, proper diagnosis and staging remain relevant to the best outcomes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.