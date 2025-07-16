Monsoon and oral health: Periodontal surgeon shares how humidity and fried snacks affect your gums

Seasonal illnesses are on the rise during monsoon because of the weather conditions, whether it is the common cold from the drop in temperature or stomach infection from contaminated water. Dental health also takes a hit unless proper oral hygiene is maintained. Dr Saumya Saluja, Periodontal Surgeon and Health Educator at The Healthy Indian Project (THIP), shared with HT Lifestyle that oral health is often overlooked during this time, even though it becomes all the more important to protect it. The enhanced humidity and seasonal dietary changes create an oral environment that can worsen gum-related issues. Don't ignore dental problems that may arise during monsoon.(Shutterstock)

She said, "The rainy season causes an enormous spike in humidity, establishing an environment that is suitable for the development and proliferation of oral microbes, enhancing gum-related issues. The enhanced moisture specifically supports the survival and virulence of the anaerobic bacteria, such as P. gingivalis and F. nucleatum, responsible for periodontal inflammation.”

Seasonal dental issues

Often many enjoy rainy season with tea and fritters, but this spells trouble for overall health, including dental health.(Shutterstock)

The rainy season sees seasonal gastronomic cravings for fried or sugary food, along with low physical movement because of the rain outside. All these can contribute to poor dental health.

Addressing this, Dr Saumya Saluja said, “The rainy season causes lifestyle disruptions such as less outdoor exercise, altered diets that are high in carbohydrates, and, most importantly, irregular dental hygiene practices. All of these factors contribute to increased plaque accumulation, which is the primary etiological factor for gum-related issues. Monsoon cravings may also result in overindulgence in starchy or sugary foods, which can worsen gingivitis by fuelling the causative bacteria." So think twice when you reach out for fritters or sugary sweets like jalebi this monsoon season, as it not only affects your gut health, but also for dental health.

Other than poor eating habits, the humidity is also at fault, as Dr Saluja further added, “Monsoon humidity may impair salivary flow and composition, jeopardising its capacity to fend off bacterial infections. Mouth breathing brought on by seasonal respiratory illnesses may dry up the anterior gingiva, making certain regions more prone to irritation and plaque accumulation."

Oral hygiene practices to follow

Good oral hygiene practices can help reduce the risk of seasonal dental issues, especially during the monsoon. She explained, “Maintaining optimal gum health at home can be achieved by brushing twice a day, using interdental tools, and utilising warm saline rinses or antimicrobial mouthwashes. Salivary defence may be supported by limiting sugar intake and maintaining optimal hydration. Dentists also play a crucial role in fostering prophylactic dental wellness. Professionally, periodic dental examinations help in the early detection of gingival problems. In-office scaling, root planing, and focused periodontal therapy are usually employed to address these problems.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.