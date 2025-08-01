Lung cancer risk in non-smoking women: Oncologist explains 5 causes of this disturbing trend

Tobacco use and smoking are well-known leading causes of lung cancer. However, an alarming trend has emerged; an increasing number of lung cancer cases are being reported among women who have never smoked. Cooking, particularly with solid fuels such as coal, wood, or biomass, emits a multifaceted combination of harmful gases and particulate matter. (Unsplash)

Explaining this, Dr. Nayan Gupta, specialist in surgical oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Indore, in an interview with HT Lifestyle said, “Hundreds of women, especially in conservative households, spend several hours a day in the kitchen. Cooking, particularly with solid fuels such as coal, wood, or biomass, emits a multifaceted combination of harmful gases and particulate matter.

Cancer-causing substances such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) that may initiate malignant transformation in lung tissue following long-term exposure are released in these fumes.

1. Poorly-ventilated kitchens

If kitchens have no exhaust systems or have very little ventilation, the level of toxic fumes becomes higher. Through this extended breathing, carcinogenic content is absorbed in larger amounts into the lungs.

2. Lung cancer in non-smoking women is often adenocarcinoma

This type tends to develop in the outer areas of the lung and in some cases does not have early symptoms, making it more difficult to diagnose until it has progressed.

Poorly ventilated kitchens can lead to lung cancer in women.(Unsplash)

3. Hormonal influence

Estrogen, in association with environmental pollutants, might make a woman more susceptible to cell mutational processes that cause cancer.

4. Some genetic mutations

For example, EGFR gene mutations are often found in lung cancer in non-smokers, particularly women. Such mutations could predispose the cells to more damage from toxic pollutants that can cause cancer.

5. Cooking smoke can cause chronic lung damage over time

Repeated exposure, particularly among women, who cook on a regular daily basis, puts the lungs in a state of constant inflammation, which increases the risk of cell growth abnormalities.

"Women who cook more than two times a day are determined to have a threefold higher risk of getting lung cancer than those who cooked less often. To minimise the risks of indoor air pollution, ventilation is necessary," the oncologist added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.