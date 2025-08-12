29-year-old woman with ‘healthiest diet’ shares she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: ‘My body started giving signs’

In a world where clean eating and health trends dominate social media, many believe that following the 'healthiest diet' guarantees wellness. But sometimes, even the best intentions can't prevent serious illness. A 29-year-old woman, Monika Choudhary, who strictly adhered to clean eating, was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer. In her July 30 Instagram post, she shares the factors she believes contributed to her diagnosis. Monika Choudhary reflects on her cancer diagnosis, highlighting the hidden dangers of stress and neglecting physical health. (Representative image)(Freepik)

How stress and sedentary lifestyle affect Monika's health

Monika opens up about her health journey, sharing how despite her "healthy" lifestyle, the pressures of work took a hidden toll on her wellbeing.

"I've always been a focused person, especially when it comes to my health. I used to eat healthy and take good care of my diet. I never liked fried or oily food," she says. But when she started working on her own website, Monika admits, “I didn't realise how demanding and all-consuming it would become.”

She advises that the long hours, endless screen time, constant deadlines, and stress "slowly started to take a toll on me mentally and physically."

Monika describes how her days became sedentary. "I wasn't moving much, I barely stepped outside, and I completely lost touch with my physical routine." This was a "huge shift" from her earlier lifestyle when "evening runs were a part of my everyday routine. They were my escape, my therapy."

'My body started giving signs'

As work became more intense, Monika says she kept pushing her health aside. “I told myself I'd get back to it 'soon' but that 'soon' never came.” She shares how her body sent warning signs that she ignored, "Slowly, my body started giving signs like fatigue, uneasiness, discomfort but I dismissed them, blaming it all on work pressure or a lack of sleep."

Then, the life-changing diagnosis, "stage-4 colorectal cancer. A shocking moment that changed everything." Reflecting on her journey, Monika reveals, "Looking back now, I realise this wasn't just about bad luck. It was a result of stress, burnout, and complete physical neglect over time."

"I learned, in the hardest way possible, that no ambition is worth compromising your health. Our body always keeps the score and it eventually demands attention, one way or another," she concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.